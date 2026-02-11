Why Rams are Among Early Favorites for Super Bowl LXI

The Los Angeles Rams didn't win Super Bowl LX. Hell, they didn't even get there. Strangely, though, they might have been the closest of any team, closer than even the New England Patriots. The Pats were the AFC representative in the title game, but they were thoroughly eviscerated by the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13.



The final score doesn't accurately reflect how far apart the two contestants were, either. The Seahawks led 19-0 early in the fourth quarter and 29-7 with just under four-and-a-half minutes left in the game. LA has to feel like it would have comfortably handled New England in the Super Bowl if it had gotten past Seattle in the NFC Championship, considering that the Rams lost to the 'Hawks 31-27.



Rams still have to go through the Seahawks



The good news is that the Los Angeles Rams should have no problem establishing themselves as Super Bowl contenders once again next season. Matthew Stafford, fresh off an MVP win, announced that he'll be back next year, clearing LA's biggest obstacle to compete for another title in 2026. With the quarterback position secured, General Manager Les Snead and the rest of the Rams brass can focus their efforts this offseason on improving the roster around Stafford.



They have a clear path to upgrading the supporting cast, too. LA is slated to have over $62 million in cap space to work with in free agency. The Rams will also have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to add to their young core. Even if they spend one of those selections on a developmental QB, they can use the other to fill an immediate need.



2027 Super Bowl odds.



The bad news is that the Seattle Seahawks aren't going anywhere. Head Coach Mike Macdonald and his crew will have plenty of assets themselves to aid in their title defense next season. The Seahawks are projected to have over $73 million in cap space after winning the Super Bowl, although they'll have to use some of that money to retain some key impending free agents, such as Kenneth Walker III, Josh Jobe, and Tariq Woolen.



Many thought that the NFC Championship was the real Super Bowl this year, and there's no reason to believe otherwise after the performance that the New England Patriots had in the title bout. The NFC West should be a gauntlet once again in 2026. FanDuel has the Rams listed with the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LXI, at +800. They're behind only the Seahawks at +750. If LA is to reclaim the Lombardi, it'll likely have to go through Seattle.

