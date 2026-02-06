Stafford Has Answered the Rams' Most Pressing 2026 Question

Despite all of their accomplishments in the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams approach the offseason the same way that 30 other teams will this year, without the Lombardi in hand. On the bright side, only two other competitors will be able to say that they got just as close, or closer, to winning the Super Bowl than LA did.



Even though the Rams are working from a great place, they still have to find a way to get over the hump this offseason. To ensure that they're able to move forward, Los Angeles General Manager Les Snead has to keep his team from moving backward first. That means retaining all of the key pieces that led the Rams to a 12-5 finish and an NFC Championship appearance this season.



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford will be back in 2026

There was serious concern that the 2025 NFL season may have been Matthew Stafford's last. ESPN's Sarah Barshop listed it as one of the Los Angeles Rams' most pressing questions this offseason: "After the Rams' season ended in Seattle, Stafford declined to answer this question. When McVay was asked this in his end-of-season news conference, the head coach said he was hopeful but that the Rams did not give Stafford a timeline to make the decision."



"Stafford is under contract through the 2026 season after he and the Rams agreed to a reworked contract last February. Stafford is currently scheduled to count $48.3 [million] against the salary cap in 2026, but Los Angeles could rework the quarterback's deal, as they have the past two offseasons."



Stafford isn't retiring I don't understand why this is a narrative he just put up 46 TDs and is gonna win MVP nobody retires at the top of their game — #chopwood #finish (@JoeMama158710) January 24, 2026

While it was a legitimate fear, considering that Stafford is about to turn 38 years old and came into the year with a serious back issue that put his season in jeopardy, it wouldn't have been the most shocking thing to see him retire before his contract is up. However, I was of the utmost confidence that Stafford will be back, at least for the next campaign. Why? Because of his fiery competitiveness.



Despite his injury concerns coming into the season, Stafford put together an MVP-level campaign. He and the Rams came just four points shy of another Super Bowl appearance, where they more than likely would have been comfortably favored over the New England Patriots.

Clearly, LA's roster has the goods to compete for a title with Stafford at the helm. On top of that, the Rams have two first-round picks, nine other selections to use in the 2026 NFL Draft, and a projected $62 million in cap space to work with in free agency. To leave all that behind while he's still an elite quarterback would have beena surprising move, barring a major injury, of course.

