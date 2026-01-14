One Single Move Has Saved the Rams' Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. If not for the timing of Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis, the narrative of their 2025 team would read just one word. Failure. The Rams are the only team in the NFL still alive in the playoffs who have lost multiple games due to Special Teams failures.

But the reason their issues haven't compounded is due to the work of Mevis. He's nearly perfect, having gone 12-13 on field goal attempts while nailing all 39 point after attempts taken. Here's the reason why Mevis has been so important and impressive in his first real NFL job.

McVay on Mevis

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked for his take on Mevis' work so far in his young career.

“He's been outstanding," stated McVay. "I think he is one of those guys where it doesn't seem like his heart rate ever rises, it always stays the same. He's steady… timing, there's trust. When you look at some of those elements the other day, it was a lot windier than I think what the TV broadcast would seem to show."

"Especially when you sent him out, there were intermittent gusts and we sent them out there for one of those 40-yard field goals that was really windy and he drove that thing right down the pipe. I thought [Long Snapper] Jake [McQuaide], [Punter] Ethan [Evans] and him did a nice job. I thought the protection was good. He's been a freaking stud. I’ve been incredibly pleased with him.”

The Reason For Mevis' Success

Before he was fired, former Rams Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn explained that Mevis' explosive movements and quick kick have prevented blocks, something his former kicker Joshua Karty did not have in his arsenal.

“The timing of when he leaves," stated Blackburn. "He's shorter and quicker to the ball. That’s one of the main things. He can see the snap go and the hand come up and then take off regardless of anything else. Whatever happens, if there's any delay on a snap or if there's any hiccups in the operation, he leaves at the same time and it keeps it really consistent.

Blackburn was also asked about Mevis' fast start, with Blackburn citing Mevis' confidence as a factor. With each made kick, Mevis confidence continues to go through the roof.

“I think his success in the UFL is one of the main things, having confidence in yourself and then having an operation as fast as his helps all the protection and everything being able to be quick, be smooth and get out on the field quickly," answered Blackburn. "I think his mentality is like, put the ball down and we'll go. What I've noticed since day one with him being here is, get it down, it’s my job to make the kick. I think everyone really appreciates that and it’s been smooth.”

Sunday marks the biggest game of Mevis ' career, but for a man who reshaped the destiny of the Missouri football program with one foot, he's built for the moment.

