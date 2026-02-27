3-Round Rams Mock Draft: Sean McVay Finds Championship Weapons

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been driven by head coach Sean McVay's vision for a decade and with 2026 marking McVay's tenth season in charge, he is a few pieces away from securing the best roster he has every had.

Here are four players who could be those pieces and why.

First Round

Pick 13: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

A controversial pick but Woods would be everything the Rams need on the defensive line. A fiesty, aggressive interior defensive lineman, Woods would make plays despite being the focus of the offensive line.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, teams would pass against the Rams ' base 3-4 run defense because the majority of the franchise's top pass rushers wouldn't be on the field. The Rams, already having Poona Ford and Kobie Turner, would allow Woods to eat in advantageous matchups. Woods can also play outside and has assisted on offense in the past.

Woods is too big, too fast, too flexible and moves way too effectively at 6'5, 315 pounds to ignore. As crazy as it sounds, I think Woods could be this generation's Chris Jones.

Pick: 29: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Rams have their cornerback of the future. Hood flies to the football while possessing the discipline to stay in the pocket of wide receivers. With the Rams' defensive policy of bend but don't break, Hood's ability to maintain the top of the defense, while making plays on the football, will be perfect for the Rams, especially when they go into their single-high looks.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Plus Hood isn't afraid to make a tackle. Hood was a Second-Team All-SEC selection in 2025.

Second Round

Pick 61: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

The definition of one cut and gone, Branch would be a perfect replacement for Tutu Atwell as he is more than just a speed threat, doubling as a premier ball carrier and returner when given open space. Branch will be able to stretch the defense for Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams to eat up defenses underneath, and in the same way the Seattle Seahawks used Rashid Shaheed, as soon as the Rams force the opposition into a single high safety look, Branch will often take the top off of defenses.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He has a low center of gravity, phenomenal explosiveness, and great body control.

Third Round

Pick 93: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Lawson, a Second-Team All-SEC selection would provide the Rams with cheap and immediate depth at the linebacker position. Lawson has a tendency to get lost in space at times, but with a strong defensive system and his own versatility, Lawson could be the piece needed to help the Rams when teams attempt to pass against their base defense.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (LB15) on the SiriusXM NFL Radio set during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On top of his natural linebacker abilities and his athleticism, which make him a unique option as a run defender, Lawson has proven to be strong on the edge, and his nose for the ball is infectious. He attacks without concern, he's a reliable player, and as a two-time team captain, Lawson is a natural leader and a perfect fit for the locker room.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.