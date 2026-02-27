What Latest NFLPA Report Cards Say About Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The grades are in, and the players have spoken. This is how the Los Angeles Rams scored against their NFL counterparts in regards to a league-wide survey regarding each NFL franchise and their treatment of players.

The Report Card

Via ESPN's Kalyn Kahler, the NFL Players Association announced their annual report cards. Here's how the Rams scored.

Treatment of Families: C+

Home Game Field: C

Food/Dining Area: D

Nutritionist/Dietician: B

Locker Room: D

Training Room: B

Training Staff: A

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: A

Position Coaches: A

Offensive Coordinator: A

Defensive Coordinator: A

Special Teams Coordinator: B+

Team Travel: B

Head Coach: A+

General Manager: A

Team Ownership: B

Overall Rank: 19

Why The Grades Are Excellent

While there are several facets for which the Rams will always come under criticism for, such as the field on game day, the overall grades are excellent, and for the most part, the negative grades are out of their control.

It's clear there is respect for the Rams' entire staff, as made evident by the fact that the team got a B+ grade for their Special Teams Coordinator, despite the fact that Chase Blackburn, the Rams' STC entering 2025 was fired during the season, while both Ben Kotwica and Matthew Harper were let go at season's end.

The weight room, locker room, training room, and the food/ dining area are all a part of the Rams' temporary facility in Woodland Hills, California. The Rams are currently building their permanent facility, which will be the cornerstone of owner Stan Kroenke's massive entertainment and housing development in the city.

The Rams are set to build a complete facility with two outdoor practice fields, an indoor field, and permanent structures, which will see massive improvements to the rooms mentioned above.

"As we embark on our tenth season back in Los Angeles, we remain committed to helping shape the future of this great city," said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke per the Rams.com.

"Rams Village at Warner Center will continue to transform Woodland Hills by providing a vibrant gathering place for the community through publicly accessible open spaces, new entertainment venues, a retail village, and residential offerings. This is a tremendous opportunity to develop a dynamic destination and create the Rams permanent headquarters within the City of Los Angeles and we look forward to working with the City to turn this vision into a reality."

Once those projects are finished, the grades should greatly improve.

