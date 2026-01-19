Social Media Reacts to Rams' Massive OT Divisional Win
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams were on the road once again. This time, it was the NFC Divisional Round of the Playoffs. They traveled to Chicago to take on the Bears of the NFC North. The Rams were looking to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship.
The Rams came into this game as favorites, but it was not going to be easy. The Rams had to deal with the cold weather and all that noise coming from the Chicago crowd. The Rams were making no excuses, only looking for a way to survive and advance.
Rams House Reacts to Team Advancing to the NFC Championship Game.
NFL Playoffs: The Los Angeles Rams open up the scoring as RB Kyren Williams takes the ball in for the touchdown. Rams turn the Bears turnover into points. Rams lead 7-0.
Q2 comin' up.
Rams are fortunate that the Bears WRs seem to have stone hand syndrome.
Bears playing like they havent ate in a week and the Rams look like they cant wait to get home for dessert.
Different story so far for each team in terms of personnel diversity.
Rams Personnel:
-> 11 personnel: 22 plays
-> 13 personnel: 2 plays
Bears Personnel:
-> 11 Personnel: 10 plays
-> 12 Personnel: 9 plays
-> 13 Personnel: 9 plays
-> 6 OL+: 3 plays
The Bears are looking pretty good all three units. Bears vs Rams
They are playing absolutely amazing. But you've got to figure it's not gonna last the whole game. The Rams are too good. They're gonna make scary adjustments during halftime. But the Bears defense is playing their game of the year right now.
10-10 at the half. I honestly didn’t think the Bears defense would be playing this good against the Rams offense.
The Bears gotta get their offense going in the second half.
rams bears halftime no mercy on either side
This is a bit strange… I just now searched for the NFL results, and even though the LA Rams and Chicago Bears are still playing, somehow Google showed me the result of the game how? Am I missing something here? It’s only halftime but Google has the outcome displayed already.
No point in not throwing there if you’re the rams with 2:07 left. Essentially handed Chicago the ball being so conservative there. Bears were never gonna use a TO on a run and the 2 minute maybe changes the clock by 10ish seconds. Goo clock management from Ben Johnson
Now McVay runs? Even if incomplete, the punt would change possessions and negate the advantage of a two minute warning. He at most saved 3 seconds.
punt is shanked and the will take over at midfield with 1:50 and one timeout left in the game.
RAMs Bears game was insane
MEVIS CALLS GAME!!
