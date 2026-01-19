Social Media Reacts to Rams' Massive OT Divisional Win

The Los Angeles Rams were on the road once again. This time, it was the NFC Divisional Round of the Playoffs. They traveled to Chicago to take on the Bears of the NFC North. The Rams were looking to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship.

The Rams came into this game as favorites, but it was not going to be easy. The Rams had to deal with the cold weather and all that noise coming from the Chicago crowd. The Rams were making no excuses, only looking for a way to survive and advance.

Rams House Reacts to Team Advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

NFL Playoffs: The Los Angeles Rams open up the scoring as RB Kyren Williams takes the ball in for the touchdown. Rams turn the Bears turnover into points. Rams lead 7-0.

NFL Playoffs: The Los Angeles Rams open up the scoring as RB Kyren Williams takes the ball in for the touchdown. Rams turn the Bears turnover into points. Rams lead 7-0. #NFL pic.twitter.com/5EZQ2UkUYK https://t.co/LPR38JAeXV — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) January 19, 2026

Q2 comin' up.

Rams are fortunate that the Bears WRs seem to have stone hand syndrome.

Rams are fortunate that the Bears WRs seem to have stone hand syndrome. — MrStatology (@MrStatology) January 19, 2026

Bears playing like they havent ate in a week and the Rams look like they cant wait to get home for dessert.

Bears playing like they havent ate in a week and the Rams look like they cant wait to get home for dessert. — Blake Voiles (@BlakeVoiles) January 19, 2026

Different story so far for each team in terms of personnel diversity.



Rams Personnel:

-> 11 personnel: 22 plays

-> 13 personnel: 2 plays



Bears Personnel:

-> 11 Personnel: 10 plays

-> 12 Personnel: 9 plays

-> 13 Personnel: 9 plays

-> 6 OL+: 3 plays

Different story so far for each team in terms of personnel diversity.



Rams Personnel:

-> 11 personnel: 22 plays

-> 13 personnel: 2 plays



Bears Personnel:

-> 11 Personnel: 10 plays

-> 12 Personnel: 9 plays

-> 13 Personnel: 9 plays

-> 6 OL+: 3 plays — Josh (@JoshiosTweets) January 19, 2026

The Bears are looking pretty good all three units. Bears vs Rams

The Bears are looking pretty good all three units. Bears vs Rams — Michael (@Likes_To_Chat) January 19, 2026

They are playing absolutely amazing. But you've got to figure it's not gonna last the whole game. The Rams are too good. They're gonna make scary adjustments during halftime. But the Bears defense is playing their game of the year right now.

They are playing absolutely amazing. But you've got to figure it's not gonna last the whole game. The Rams are too good. They're gonna make scary adjustments during halftime. But the Bears defense is playing their game of the year right now. https://t.co/nXm8ajoyI5 — 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🕉Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) January 19, 2026

10-10 at the half. I honestly didn’t think the Bears defense would be playing this good against the Rams offense.



The Bears gotta get their offense going in the second half.

10-10 at the half. I honestly didn’t think the Bears defense would be playing this good against the Rams offense.



The Bears gotta get their offense going in the second half. — IDF (@IDF162) January 19, 2026

rams bears halftime no mercy on either side

rams bears halftime no mercy on either side 😭 — Heffe (@GainRangerHeffe) January 19, 2026

This is a bit strange… I just now searched for the NFL results, and even though the LA Rams and Chicago Bears are still playing, somehow Google showed me the result of the game how? Am I missing something here? It’s only halftime but Google has the outcome displayed already.

This is a bit strange… I just now searched for the NFL results, and even though the LA Rams and Chicago Bears are still playing, somehow Google showed me the result of the game 🤔 how? Am I missing something here? It’s only halftime but Google has the outcome displayed already. pic.twitter.com/JRlMB6z9b5 — Hulky 𒉭 (@HulkyTime) January 19, 2026

No point in not throwing there if you’re the rams with 2:07 left. Essentially handed Chicago the ball being so conservative there. Bears were never gonna use a TO on a run and the 2 minute maybe changes the clock by 10ish seconds. Goo clock management from Ben Johnson

No point in not throwing there if you’re the rams with 2:07 left. Essentially handed Chicago the ball being so conservative there. Bears were never gonna use a TO on a run and the 2 minute maybe changes the clock by 10ish seconds. Goo clock management from Ben Johnson — boweñ youñg (@bowenyoung13) January 19, 2026

Now McVay runs? Even if incomplete, the punt would change possessions and negate the advantage of a two minute warning. He at most saved 3 seconds.

Now McVay runs? Even if incomplete, the punt would change possessions and negate the advantage of a two minute warning. He at most saved 3 seconds. #Bears #BearsvsRams #DaBears #Rams #RamsHouse #LARvsCHI — Atheist Ponder (@AtheistPonder) January 19, 2026

punt is shanked and the will take over at midfield with 1:50 and one timeout left in the game.

#Rams punt is shanked and the #Bears will take over at midfield with 1:50 and one timeout left in the game. — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) January 19, 2026

RAMs Bears game was insane

RAMs Bears game was insane — Based on your feedback (@ImDirtyDan626) January 19, 2026

MEVIS CALLS GAME!!

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.