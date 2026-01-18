Why Stafford vs. Williams is Taking Centerstage of Rams-Bears

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Chicago to face the Bears of the NFC North in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. In this game, we are getting the best of the best. On both sides, we have two great play-callers at the head coaching position.

We also have two quarterbacks who are playing their best football right now, in Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams. Both are looking to send their team to the NFC Championship game and get closer to getting to the Super Bowl.

This is going to be the matchup that everyone is going to have their eyes on. The Rams will travel to an environment that is going to be freezing one and that game is going to take place late in the afternoon on Sunday.

But the Rams are a team that travels well, and they knew what to expect in these late games when they are going to cold weather. Everything that is coming out from the Rams is that they are not expected to have any problems with the weather and are ready to go.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This game is going to come down to which quarterback can execute and put their offense in the best position to score points. And it is going to be huge for the quarterbacks to score touchdowns instead of settling for field goals. The Rams have a veteran who has been on this big stage before and knows what it takes to win it all. The Bears have a quarterback who is in this game for the first time, but will not be fazed by the moment, and he is playing great football right now.

What quarterback will out play the other?

"I will be surprised," said former NFL quarterback Cam Newton on Williams outplaying Stafford. "It is because you are going up against Matthew Stafford , for whom we are all expected to win the MVP. And Matthew Stafford, not only winning an MVP, you know, will solidify his or cement his career, Matthew Stafford is the individual who has showcased time and time again. A Matthew Stafford is just not going to happen or come through your NFL Draft anytime different."

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"His ability to throw the football and attack defenses, I saw it firsthand ... Matthew Stafford was precise. Matthew Stafford was surgical. Matthew Stafford was the individual who knew everything that he needed to do ... Now, if you have a young buck. Somebody who is still wet behind the ears comes into a situation and outperforms you, yeah, that will be surprising."

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.