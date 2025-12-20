Rams Show True Colors in Divisional Loss

The Los Angeles Rams have had two Thursday Night Football games this season, and both of them have resulted in an overtime loss to a divisional rival. Both losses were completely avoidable and devastating to their season.

Their loss to the Seattle Seahawks was catastrophic. They already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but due to this loss, they've given up home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye. What does this loss illuminate about their validity as Super Bowl contenders?

Debilitating Weakness

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An interesting stat about the 2025 Rams is that they're 4 - 4 in one-score games this season. If they aren't blowing a team out, it's a flip of a coin whether they're going to win or not. The optimist will tell you that all of their losses have come down to the wire, and it took a punt return touchdown and a flukey two-point conversion from the Seahawks in order to barely beat them.

The pessimist will tell you that this shows the Rams aren't as dominant as their record states. The regular-season dominance is important, and Matthew Stafford winning an MVP would be a fitting end to his career. However, all of that pales in comparison to a Super Bowl victory. That's been their goal since the beginning, and can they truly achieve that with such variance in close games?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sean McVay is one of the finest offensive minds in the NFL, and the Rams wouldn't be as great as they are without him. However, it's fair to criticize his tendency to freeze up in big moments. He was ultra-aggressive to start out the game against the Seahawks, and cooled off as the game went on.

It takes guts to win in the postseason, and McVay has provided plenty of gutsy moments throughout his tenure as a head coach, but is it enough? A 4 - 4 record in close games shows me that it's not. The playoffs are a different beast, where every game is expected to be one-score. Can the Rams truly go undefeated in the postseason if they're 0 - 2 in overtime?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams' last two games are matchups they should win, so they can establish a small winning streak heading into the playoffs. They're going to have to play on the road, where they have a 5 - 3 record. In their loss to the Seahawks, the Rams' true colors saw the light. They aren't as dominant as their record would suggest, and this team is beatable if opposing teams can keep the game close.

