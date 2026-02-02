Three Big-Name Free Agents Rams Could Sign This Offseason

After falling in the NFC Championship game, the Los Angeles Rams likely came to the same conclusion as everyone else: they might be the team to beat next season if things go well this offseason. For much of the last three years, Los Angeles has done well to rebuild the foundation of their roster. Now, they're ready to take the next step.

That task could get tougher with the loss of offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was hired away by the Arizona Cardinals to become their next head coach. Yet, whoever the next offensive coordinator for the Rams is, it could be redundant based on the potential talents they acquire this offseason. It is time for Los Angeles to go all in for Super Bowl LXI, which means they could sign the best of the best in free agency.

With that in mind, let's look at three potential big-ticket free agents to sign this offseason.

Alec Pierce, wide receiver

Pierce has become one of the best downfield threats in the NFL for the last two seasons, utilizing his sheer size, athleticism, and high-end ball tracking ability to come down with massive chunk plays on vertical planes. For the last two seasons, he has averaged a combined 21.8 yards per reception, an incredible number that matches what we have see for the last few years as one of the Colts top playmakers.

If the Rams are to make a big splash on offense, Piece could be an exciting replacement. This would open up the vertical passing game off play action more than it did this season, which would be absurd to consider.

Devin Lloyd, linebacker

Nate Landman is the established MIKE linebacker on the Rams defense, but his play since receiving his three-year extension in December seemed to have teetered off toward the end of the season.

This should give general manager Les Snead some consideration for pending free agent Devin Lloyd, an All-Pro last season with five interceptions and an exceptional defender on the Jaguars top-ranked run defense. While Los Angeles may have to give Lloyd a contract that makes him one of the highest paid linebackers in football, it would be worth it for a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Jamel Dean, cornerback

The Rams' cornerback room has been underwhelming for the past two seasons, even with the occasional big defensive plays. This must be addressed this offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft, and the big-ticket name they could sign this offseason is the Buccaneers' top perimeter defender, Jamel Dean, a physical, athletic, aggressive, yet disciplined cornerback that is desperately needed in the Rams' secondary.

