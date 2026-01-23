Why Devin Lloyd is the Jaguars' Most Valuable Free Agent

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a great 2025 season. They went way farther than many had them going before the second started. This past season was the first under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.

These two came in and did exactly what they said they were going to do. They wanted to win now and not sit back and wait, and start their journey in Jacksonville with a rebuild mindset. Whenever you get the new regime in place, and you want them to follow in action.

That is what they did this past season. They came in with a place, a great one, and executed it well. The Jaguars were not looked at as a playoff team, let alone winning their division.

Many saw them as being the team that would improve, but were still a one or two away from contending. It was the opposite for the Jaguars this past season. Not only did they make the playoffs, but they won their division and got a three seed in the NFL playoffs. Something no one saw coming.

The Jaguars did not end the season how they wanted to by losing in the Wild Card round, but they still have a lot to be proud of and hold their head high. Now, this season, they have to come up with another plan on how they will go about improving their team and signing back some key players from agents. That is something they want to do because it is hard when you have to replace a key member of your team. The Jaguars have the money to do it and are looking at ways to do it right.

The biggest key free agent for the Jaguars is linebacker Devin Lloyd . Lloyd was one of the best if not the best, defensive players for the Jaguars last season. He was a main reason why this defense play much better in 2025.

"Lloyd capitalized on his contract year, leaving little doubt about his all-around skillset," said Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus. "While propelling the Jaguars to rank fifth in defensive EPA per play, the former first-round pick was the second-highest-graded linebacker (88.4) to play 590 or more snaps. Impressively, the 27-year-old slotted in the 92nd percentile in both PFF coverage (78.9) and run-defense (85.2) grades."

PFF has Lloyd as the highest graded free agent for the Jaguars. The Jaguars want to bring back Lloyd, and they know there are a lot of other teams looking to get Lloyd to come to their team this offseason.

