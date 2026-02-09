Rams Grave Mistake Come Back to Haunt After Super Bowl

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During Super Bowl LX, the Los Angeles Rams had to witness one of their biggest mistakes hoist a Lombardi for a division rival.

The Big Mistake

The Seahawks victory was carried by their dominant defense. General manager John Schneider has once again built a historic, championship defense and one of his key pieces is former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.

Feb 4, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) speaks to the media at the San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jones, who the Rams drafted and relied on to win Super Bowl LVI was traded during the final year of his rookie deal. The Rams decided to get rid of him instead of extending him and now Jones commands the NFL's premier defense.

In Super Bowl LX , Jones recorded a team-high ten total tackles while the Seahawks forced three turnovers and six sacks.

Stafford Praised Jones

Before the NFC Championship Game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked during his second presser of the week about what it will be like to go up against Jones. The contest, which Jones won, was the first NFC Championship Game either man has played in since they won the 2021 edition together.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“He's an unbelievable player," stated Stafford. "He’s great leader and great human being. I really enjoyed my time [with him]. Obviously, I have a ton of fond memories of playing and going to battle with him. He's been the heart and soul of that defense when you watch them with the way he communicates and the way he runs."

"He's had a great year turning the ball over this year, both finding ways to intercept it and also punching the ball out or getting on it when it's on the ground. He's a great player. It’s a huge challenge when we go up and play against him, but he’s a really great human being too.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stafford was also asked if playing against a player like Jones has an increased difficulty to it because of the familiarity between the two.

“Yeah, I think so, but I think when you get out there everybody's just trying to do their job as best they can. I know that's all I'm trying to do," stated Stafford. "I know him well enough to know that's all he's trying to do. He's trying to go out there and lead his group. I'm trying to go out there and lead my group. We're two pieces in 22 moving parts. I obviously have a ton of respect for him and the way he plays the game and the way he leads his team. That's part of it, but once the balls snapped we go play.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.