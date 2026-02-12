Three Linebackers Rams Could Sign in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 offseason as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at their home stadium, SoFi Stadium. They were one of the few, if not the only team, to give the Seattle Seahawks a run for their money all season, including the NFC Championship game, which likely decided the winner of Super Bowl LX, where the Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots.

At cornerback and on special teams, the execution failed at critical moments in the NFC Championship game. Linebacker Nate Landman didn't have his best game, and it is a position that requires proven talent and playmakers readily available. With a salary cap ranked in the Top 10 amongst all NFL teams and two first-round picks, the Rams will have options to spend at linebacker this offseason.

With that in mind, let's look at three free agent linebackers Los Angeles could sign in free agency next month, including an All-Pro from last season.

Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars

I've written a couple of stories on Lloyd, who is entering free agency and about to become an incredibly wealthy player at his position. Some market value projections have him making north of $18 million per season, which could be too much for a Rams team that has to pay guys like Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner. However, Lloyd's addition would bring great ball production to the position, along with great blitzing and tackling ability overall.

Devin Bush, Cleveland Browns

Bush had an All-Pro caliber season on a great defense, but a bad Browns team, ranking in the Top 10 in Pro Football Focus grades for run defense, coverage, and overall ability. Bush has consistently demonstrated the capabilities to be a standout defender on an NFL defense since being drafted out of Michigan in 2019, and finished the 2025 season with a breakout season by tacking on 125 tackles and three interceptions, including two for touchdowns.

Bush isn't the biggest linebacker, but he plays with a physical temperament and is a great athlete, providing a potentially good pairing with Landman in Los Angeles.

Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

Walker was an outstanding piece for the Packers' defense this past season. He's a great mover in space who brings sound tackling ability and range to the second level of the defense with spot-drop value in coverage. At this point, anything will be better than Omar Speights starting at inside linebacker again, and the Packers' defense brings some similarities to what the Rams offer, adding familiarity to the table if Walker signs with the franchise.

