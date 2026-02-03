Why Devin Lloyd Should Be Rams Top Free Agent Target

Just over a week removed from the NFC Championship game, the Los Angeles Rams have begun to marinate in the season that saw them reach spectacular heights in one of head coach Sean McVay's greatest offensive displays of his coaching career. The Rams have established themselves as favorites to win it all in 2026 if everyone returns, but the path to Super Bowl LXI could be complicated.

The Rams must balance a delicate process of not just building the foundation of their roster for sustainable long-term success, but attacking the offseason with aggression many haven't seen since 2021, their last appearance in the Super Bowl. That level of aggression must be seen again, as it speeds up the process for Los Angeles to secure their second Lombardi Trophy under McVay.

This year's free agent class doesn't provide a litany of upper-tier talent across all positions. Yet, there is one player who could be entering free agency looking to become the highest-paid player at his respective position, and help address an area of need for the Rams. Let's discuss why Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd should be the team's top free agent target this offseason.

Lloyd should be Rams top target in free agency

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Los Angeles holds the cards for the team that could land Lloyd this offseason. They are a Super Bowl contender out of conference, possess the money to land him a handsome contract, and can lure him to Inglewood under the guise of being one of the missing pieces to the Rams' defense.

This would be a fun fit for Los Angeles and the defensive coordinator, Chris Shula. The Rams didn't have linebackers who could be effective against the blitz, and that is a calling card Nate Landman does not bestow. One of the best qualities of Lloyd's game is as a blitzer who can win with quickness and speed-to-power against centers or guards mugged over the A- or B-gaps.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Lloyd provides ample value in all phases, with five interceptions last year as an All-Pro defender in Jacksonville. General manager Les Snead could have some pause with the idea of paying Lloyd one of the biggest contracts a linebacker has ever received, with his market value ranging anywhere from $18 million to $23 million per year.

However, if the signing of Lloyd is any indication, it could mean the difference between another missed opportunity in the NFC Championship or winning a Lombardi Trophy.

