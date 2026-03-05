Three Free Agents Who Would Best Complement Rams Trent McDuffie Acquisition

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a bold move to acquire cornerback Trent McDuffie, and while many are weighing in on the trade, it's what the Rams do next that could be the determining factor on whether McDuffie will be a success or not. Here are three free agents who could ensure success in 2026.

1. Kam Curl

Stability is everything and Curl provides it. There is no doubt that Kam Kinchens is playing at a borderline All-Pro level and having Curl cover the top of the defense could give Kinchens the confidence he needs to attack with even more aggression.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Rams didn't trade for McDuffie for no reason. They expect him to win one-on-one matchups. So if the Rams are reworking the math in the way that I think they are, setting up their defensive gameplan to stack the box with defensive backs, Curl provides the consistency up top to maintain their defensive shield.

2. Nahshon Wright

Wright had a breakout season stands at 6'4, 199 lbs, and plays like it. His height and length are critical tools that the Rams are currently missing in the cornerback room, and considering the team likes to run a three-man cornerback rotation, having Wright's skillset could be what it takes for the Rams to finally rid themselves of the problems plagued in 2025.

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) throws the game ball into the crowd as Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) reacts to losing the game at the end of their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plus, depending on what Wright wants in free agency, the Rams could then draft a cornerback with the 13th overall pick, mixing up the rotation as needed in order to eventually establish a top rookie with McDuffie as two shutdown corners that could help ease the team into the post-Matthew Stafford era.

3. Coby Bryant

Bryant had the perfect opportunity to make an interception in Super Bowl LIX off a deflected pass, but didn't, as he had no intention of playing for the ball. His target was the intended receiver. It's that type of attitude that is needed in the secondary. With McDuffie , opponents will hesitate to throw into certain areas. Bryant's physicality would add to zones in which it is unwise to throw the ball.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Plus, that type of attitude is infectious. When the defense was at its best last season, they were throwing their weight around. Bryant can help keep that standard as the standard, while allowing a rookie or younger player to rotate in.

