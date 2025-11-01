What the Rams Really Think About Roger McCreary
Newly acquired defensive back Roger McCreary is making himself comfortable in Los Angeles, as his head coach and defensive coordinator had nothing but positive things to say about him and his work.
Sean McVay
The Rams head coach has finally had an opportunity to spend time with his newest player.
“Yeah, he's been awesome," said McVay. "It's cool getting a chance to be around him, certain guy’s tapes talk to you. I always felt like he would be a good fit. Aubrey had some familiarity with him from coaching him in the Senior Bowl when he was coming out of Auburn. We really liked his inside-outside flex. He's mostly played slot for Tennessee but he’s a stud."
"He's got a great demeanor about himself. He's got really good movement, short space quickness. He has good competitive toughness when you watch the way he plays in contact situations. He's been a quick study. I think you still want to be smart with putting guys in successful situations for what’s to be expected on such a short week and how quickly he's been here. But we're glad to be able to have him and I’m looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with him and his familiarity with both playing outside or inside for us.”
Chris Shula
“When you talk about a Ram, he's just a Ram," stated Shula. "He's tough, versatile, a physical guy and really smart. He’s already been picking up the defense really well. He’s just a guy that fits in really well and typically those guys over the years that have been here have done really well here. We're just excited to have him and he's starting to carve out his role. It was cool to get him on the grass yesterday and see what he could do and we’re excited to see him here in a few hours.”
While it has yet to be determined how the Rams will use McCreary, not only does he provide depth for a cornerback room that has Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve and Darious Williams doubtful to play against the Saints, he is also an instant depth piece for Quentin Lake, somethign Shula also touched on.
“No doubt. It's great for us and anytime you have smart players that can move around it allows you to get your best 11 on the field. Obviously, he's new to the scheme, new to the system, but he's a guy that's played a ton of football. He's played in a lot of defenses and a lot of good defenses and he's going to learn fast and we'll get him up to speed. We're always going to find ways to get our best 11 on the field and we'll see how that fits this week and really every week going forward.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE