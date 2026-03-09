Ranking Every Rams Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As free agency approaches, the Los Angeles Rams are set to lose several players. While the Rams can not keep everyone, here's a ranking of whom the team should prioritize.

1. Jake McQuaide

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

McQuaide's work at long snapper solved multiple issues on Special Teams, and if Bubba Ventrone is to turn around the unit, having consistent performers at key positions will go a long way. McQuaide was excellent in 2025, and it's clear that his relationship with Ethan Evans and Harrison Mevis has produced top results.

2. Roger McCreary

The defensive back who can play inside and outside would be a key depth piece for the Rams defense, rounding out the room and acting as a perfect fit for the more physical responsibilities of the defense.

3. Jimmy Garoppolo

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While the expectation is that Matthew Stafford has another clean year, it's clear that Stafford's age and injury history are slowly catching up. Garoppolo provides a trusted option in case Stafford goes down, and with Arizona lurking, getting Garoppolo back is paramount, especially after he guided the Rams through last year's training camp.

4. Cobie Durant

Durant was a prime-time player in the Rams' last five postseason contests. It seems like he's about to hit his career peak, but with Trent McDuffie already on the team for the next five seasons, Durant might be out of a role.

5. Troy Reeder

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker depth and a top Special Teams player who can uphold the standards of the unit. Reeder carved out a role on Special Teams next season and has really found his niche. Getting Reeder back might be

6. Nick Hampton

Hampton provides edge depth and help on Special Teams. Hampton should get a shot in training camp to prove his worth. He's been a member of the active roster in the past and even if he doesn't make the roster, he's a perfect player for the practice squad, especially as the team loves to use practice squad call-ups during the regular season.

7. Ahkello Witherspoon

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Witherspoon could operate as the Rams' fourth cornerback, providing veteran experience and length to the defensive back room. However, the injuries he suffered are causes for concern.

8. Ronnie Rivers

Rivers has multiple years of experience in the system and also plays on Special Teams. Worth bringing him back, especially if the Rams have questions about Jarquez Hunter's overall usage.

9. Tutu Atwell

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The only reason Atwell should return for a sixth season is for his speed but considering he was made inactive for the team's biggest games of the season, that should be the writing on the wall.

10. Derion Kendrick

Solid defensive back, seems to have found a role at slot corner. Kendrick has filled in decently in the past and at least deserves a shot during camp.

11. D.J. Humphries

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Very unlikely Humphries returns. The Rams already signed David Quessenberry and Humphries' age was on display in his only start of the season.

12. Nick Vannett

Mainly a Special Teams player. Since Tyler Higbee is returning, Vannett may be out of a role, but he's another player worth exploring during training camp.

13. Keir Thomas

Thomas missed last season due to injury and it's unclear what the future holds for the defender from Florida State.