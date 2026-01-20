How Veteran Prowess Reigned Supreme Between Rams’ Stafford, Williams

The Los Angeles Rams have been a part of two incredibly thrilling postseason games in these playoffs. The first was Matthew Stafford's game-winning drive and touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson against the Carolina Panthers in the wild-card round. This week, it was Stafford's veteran savviness that led them to an overtime win in another thriller, this time against the Chicago Bears, 20-17.

The Rams are now heading to the NFC Championship for the first time in four years, where they will travel up the west coast to face the Seattle Seahawks in their third matchup of the season in a game that will decide the NFC's representative in Super Bowl LX. Last night, in a battle between the young gun and the veteran star in the midst of an MVP season, it was the latter who reigned supreme in the end.

Stafford's experience leads Rams to victory late

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) holds a game ball as he is interviewed by NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark after a NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While Sunday night's overtime classic was not an elite performance on the box score by any means (20 of 42 for 258 yards), he continued to be the more experienced, savvy, and decisive decision-maker under-center on both sides of the ball. It wasn't pretty for stretches of the game, as head coach Sean McVay had refused to lean on a successful run game against a putrid Bears run defense. The snow and frigidness played a key role, but it was not Stafford's prettiest performance of the year.

On the other side, second-year quarterback Caleb Williams showcased his physical gifts and then some in key moments of the game. The most notable is an all-time throw with 18 seconds left, when Williams backpedaled and scrambled almost 30 yards the opposite direction to evade pressure before launching a prayer that was answered by the tight end, Cole Kmet, for the game-tying touchdown to send the game into overtime.

NO WAY. CALEB WILLIAMS HEAVES IT ON 4TH DOWN.



LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/JJymsDhen2 — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

However, three interceptions will lose you the game nine times out of 10, and Williams' three-piecer to Kam Curl in overtime set up Harrison Mevis' walk-off winner in overtime. Yet, it was Stafford's arm, his years of experience, and terrific football intelligence that led them to a big win. He answered the call on blitzes in critical down-and-distance situations and made a ridiculous throw to Davante Adams on a pass that could've been intercepted.

I wish we could see Stafford and Williams go toe-to-toe every year, but there is a strong possibility this is the last time these two share the field. Stafford is one more win from playing in his second Super Bowl, and it is his MVP ability, football intelligence, and ever-ridiculous arm that could lead the Rams back to the promised land.

