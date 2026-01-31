Three Players Who Could Serve As Replacements For Rams Kam Curl

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams could lose safety Kam Curl to free agency so it's time to look at who could replace one of the pillars of the new Rams' defense.

ESPN recently released a list of 32 impending free agents, one from each NFL team. With veteran safeties set to hit the market, here are three options from the list who could replace Curl .

Bryan Cook

The Evaluation

"As a three-year starter, Cook was by far the Chiefs' best safety. In defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's complex scheme, the safety is one of the most critical positions, given the player's need for versatility. Cook played 83% of the defensive snaps this season and recorded a career-high six pass breakups and 85 tackles, often limiting big plays," wrote ESPN's Nate Taylor. "If Cook joins another team in free agency, the Chiefs will have just Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks, who Spagnuolo said made more mistakes as a second-year player than he expected."

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) runs to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Call

If the Rams are able to land Cook, book their ticket to the Super Bowl. A phenominal player in his own right, he'll lift the entire unit and I could see All-Pro honors head the way of Quentin Lake and Kam Kinchens with Cook's inflluence on the field.

He can attack from anywhere, giving Chris Shula a plethora of options to design exotic coverages that actually confuses defenses instead of trying to delay common route patterns so the pass rush gets home. Long story short, Cook allows the Rams to attack all night long.

Kevin Byard

The Evaluation

"The 32-year-old safety led the NFL with seven interceptions and logged the fourth-most passes defensed (8) on the Bears' defense," wrote ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "Chicago's brass values Byard's contributions on the field as much as it does his impact in the locker room, where he was a captain in back-to-back seasons after signing a two-year, $15 million contract with the Bears in 2024. Byard is open to returning to Chicago and the Bears have expressed a desire to bring him back."

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; in Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) and defensive end Austin Booker (94) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"But they also have decisions to make on three other safeties ahead of free agency, most notably Jaquan Brisker. "Kevin's a special player," general manager Ryan Poles said. "I have no problem saying that's a player that we would like to have back. But, again, when you add the other safeties into that mix and all the other decisions we have across the roster, with cap restraints and things like that, it'll be a challenge."

The Call

Perhaps clouding my vision, but I remember the failed time that Byard had in Philadelphia and perhaps I'm questioning his ability to fit within the Rams' scheme. Chicago has a rookie quarterback, so they have the money to keep Byard, and I don't see the fit with the Rams. Going to say no on this one, but that does mean he'll continue to be dominant on the backside of his career with this successful Chicago defense.

Jalen Thompson

The Evaluation

"Thompson has gone from being a supplemental draft pick into a bedrock of the Cardinals' defense, not just the secondary," wrote ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. He has been the Robin to Budda Baker's Batman and, at times, has been Batman himself. Thompson has played all over the secondary and flourished in different roles, but whether he comes back will be more a result of the new coaching staff, whenever it gets in place, than anything else. But breaking up the Thompson-Baker tandem might have unintended consequences for a defense that needs a bit of guidance and direction to reach its full potential."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) celebrates a play with safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Call

When it comes to fits, Thompson is as close as you could get. It's easy to get lost in the possibilities of a Thompson- Quentin Lake duo, considering what Thompson allowed Budda Baker to do in Arizona. This move feels like one in which the Rams are prioritizing brain power all over the field, and considering Thompson's age, this could be a move that quietly redefines the Rams' secondary for the next decade.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.