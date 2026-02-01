Three Potential Rams Cap Casualties Ahead of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 offseason as well-equipped as any team will be this offseason, bolstering an MVP quarterback and a sound foundation of players built through the NFL Draft over the last three years. This franchise is not going away anytime soon, and it has established itself as a contender for as long as the quarterback can stick around.

If the Rams want to continue establishing the foundation of their roster but remain aggressive in free agency, they must make moves that could hurt the team in the short term. This is ok, as general manager Les Snead has had an excellent track record with draft selections for the past few years. Now, comes to the possibility of cap casualties, so here are three players who could be in danger of being let go.

Omar Speights, linebacker ($1 million in savings)

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Josiah Deguara (45) runs after the catch as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

I've been quite critical of Speights throughout the season. I feel the team could be better at this position, and he's been wildly inconsistent too often, especially in coverage or fitting the run, critical aspects to playing linebacker in the modern-day NFL. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Rams go in another direction this offseason, and it feels Speights has ran his course as a starter for this defense.

While just over $1 million in salary cap savings isn't much, it can mean the difference for a signature offseason signing if Los Angeles could pull it off, especially at linebacker.

Colby Parkinson, tight end ($7 million in savings)

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) makes a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This would be a fascinating move for the Rams to make, as Parkinson was one of the team's best scorers with eight touchdowns on the season. However, the tight end room is filled with talent, and second-year player Terrance Ferguson is likely to emerge in 2026 into Parkinson's role as the team's top red-zone target at the position. Parkinson should have plenty of suitors in free agency, being only 27 years old with the chance to start elsewhere and be an immediate contributor.

Coleman Shelton, center ($4 million)

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65) snaps the ball against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shelton was a sound addition to the roster this past offseason, but remember what head coach Sean McVay said about Beaux Limmer: the third-year interior lineman still has big plans with the team, with no reason why he shouldn't be competing for the starting center job this offseason, especially if the Rams want to stay young up front. Shelton would be a surprise cut, but it would be to make room for the future in Limmer.

