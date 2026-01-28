Which Rams Player Will Break Out Next Season

The Los Angeles Rams' future may seem murky after falling short of their Super Bowl expectations, but there's still a lot to look forward to for the Rams in 2026. They have two first-round picks they can use to bolster their roster, and their team is still relatively young.

Their season outlook hinges on whether Matthew Stafford comes back to play next season or not. If he decides to give it one more go, this team will be back in the NFC Championship Game . What's one player's development that can help convince Stafford to come back and get one more shot at hoisting the Lombardi trophy?

Future Star

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down one player who has the brightest future in 2026 for every team. The Rams have plenty of young players to choose from, but Wasserman believes the future is brightest for Terrance Ferguson.

"The Rams love their multiple-tight-end sets, and veteran Tyler Higbee is slated to be a free agent this offseason. That leaves Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson as the top internal options remaining at the position", said Wasserman.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Considering Ferguson was the third-string tight end on their depth chart, he had a successful rookie season where he was involved plenty of times in their offensive schemes. I doubt they'll be bringing Tyler Higbee back, which opens up even more room for him to have a better sophomore season.

"Parkinson is a favorite of quarterback Matthew Stafford, but Ferguson racked up 250 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, including postseason play. Incredibly, he produced that yardage total across just 12 receptions. More big plays from Ferguson should be in store in 2026", said Wasserman.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Colby Parkinson is immensely talented, and if it wasn't for his catch against the Carolina Panthers , the Rams wouldn't have even made it as far as they did in the playoffs. I don't think he'll be going anywhere, but Ferguson is easily the most talented tight end they have on their roster.

He's a big target who can also run routes like a receiver, and his speed creates mismatches when most linebackers are guarding him. Perhaps not next season, but there will be a time when Ferguson is the undisputed starter for the Rams, and he's their tight end of the future. He's a perfect security blanket for whoever comes after Stafford and will be creating highlight plays for years to come.

