Three Premier Candidates If Rams Have to Replace Aubrey Pleasant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/ passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is one of several candidates that Arizona Cardinals head coach and former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is bringing in to interview for his vacant defensive coordinator job.

If the Rams must replace Pleasant , who has been invaluable in creating defensive back production from limited resources, here are three candidates who could inject some excitement within the organization, filling is for some of the many roles/ hats Pleasant wears on a weekly basis.

Stephen Adegoke, Houston Texans

Adegoke, the Texans' safeties coach, is one of the NFL's next rising coaching stars, beginning his career in 2019 after wrapping up his collegiate playing career with Mississippi State in 2018.

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Texans have flouished under Adegoke and their phenominal defensive staff. Calen Bullock has looked great, Jimmie Ward is having a career resurgence, and Jalen Pitre has been the perfect complementary piece for Houston's star-studded cornerbacks. Adegoke has future defensive coordinator written all over him and the Rams would be the perfect launching pad for head coaching ambitions.

Anthony Perkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Perkins, the Jaguars' defensive backs coach, put together an incredible secondary in Jacksonville, despite a revolving door of pieces. Perkins, who is Jaguars defensive coordinator's Anthony Campanile no. 2 guy according to sources.

Defensive quality control coach Anthony Perkins is shown during organized team activities for the Green Bay Packers Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.\ | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perkins has the resume, the film, and the experience to not just replace Pleasant's impact on the secondary but also as assistant head coach. Pleasant is Chris Shula's right hand, providing complementary coverages for what Shula wants to run. Seems like a perfect fit. Plus, Perkins spent 2024 in Green Bay so if Sean McVay needs references, he can call his dear friend Matt LaFleur if he doesn't want to call Liam Coen for an accurate review.

Joe Coniglio, Los Angeles Rams

Coniglio, the Rams' outside linebackers coach, wouldn't be an instant replacement for Pleasant due to Pleasant's influence on the defensive secondary. However, I see Coniglio as a coach who could take over for Pleasant's assistant head coaching role while expanding his influence on the defense.

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse (8) listens to outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Rams still have Mike Harris and Chris Beake to coordinate the secondary while Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and Coniglio, all teammates from the University of Miami of Ohio, would have the continuity to maintain the standards Pleasant helps keep in place. Plus, the Rams could hire another secondary coach that could only focus on the position group.

