Sean McVay Explains Hiring From Specific Trees of Assistants

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, during Sean McVay's tenure as head coach, have hired a fair share of collegiate coaches and former Bill Belichick assistants to be a part of his staff. Here's why.

Recent Examples

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase come to the Rams from Iowa State, wide receivers coach Eric Yarber came from UCLA, running backs coach Ron Gould came from Stanford, tight ends coach Scott Huff came from the Seattle Seahawks but was a collegiate coach for the previous 18+ years before his one season in the NFL, and linebackers coach Joe Coniglio came from Navy.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2023, the Rams also brought in Scott Frost, the former Nebraska head coach as an assistant.

In recent years, Nick Caley, Ryan Wendell, Jerry Schuplinski, all former Belichick assistants, have worked or continue to work for the Rams. Incoming Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone is also a former Belichick assistant.

McVay Provides His Reason

On Monday, I asked Rams head coach Sean McVay why he likes to hire collegiate or former Belichick assistants and what about their background sets them up for success in Los Angeles.

“It's a good question," stated McVay. "I think the first thing is there's just a wide range there. There are great coaches everywhere. Some of the best coaches that I've ever been around were my high school coaches and so whether it's little league, whether it's high school, college, professional, there are great coaches everywhere. Our job is to identify. We've had some fortunate examples of getting some exposure to some special people through different connections that have really worked out. You talk about guys like [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase, being able to get him from Iowa State and what a stud he's become. Then you look at other guys, whether it's the [Texans Offensive Coordinator Nick] Caley's, the [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell's from the Belichick background and then, [Special Teams Coordinator] Bubba Ventrone coming in here."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"He's a great coach. I respect the way that he does it. There's a foundational philosophy. There's a demand of the discipline, the intrinsic motivation, the consistent things, the ball's right. When guys that have been around good settings and situations, usually they're trained the right way and then they've got their makeup and the competitive makeup to be able to handle some of the different things that you go through when you're around greats like Coach Belichick. We are going to really do our due diligence. I think the fortunate thing for us is we've had a lot of reps at this. You don't want to rush it and you want to look at the successful outcomes."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"You want to look at the times that maybe you've been shortsighted and make sure that you do a great job of being able to put together the best staff because it's like putting together a team. The cohesiveness and the staff continuity and connection amongst those guys is so freaking important to me. Who you bring in and their makeup is so vital because we got a bunch of high character guys that push each other in the right ways. It just takes one miss to mess up those dynamics and make sure that we're betting on the right people. I'm excited about whoever we bring in here this year.”

