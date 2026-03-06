Three Takeaways After Tyler Higbee's Contract Extension With Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced late on Thursday that franchise pillar and noted glue guy Tyler Higbee would be back in 2026, signing a two-year deal that ties him with the team until after the 2027 NFL season.

With Higbee returning to an already loaded tight end room, here are three takeaways from the extension.

1. This Doesn't Signal Anything About the Rams' Intentions For Sadiq

A worry from many is that the move to bring back Higbee has taken the Rams out of contention to draft Big Ten Tight End of the Year Kenyon Sadiq out of the University of Oregon. The good news is that this move doesn't do that. The bad news is that drafting Terrance Ferguson did.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Let's get serious. A player of Sadiq's skill and potential is unlikely to make it out of the top ten, with the Rams owning the 13th overall pick. Even if Sadiq did, the Rams need blockers at the position, and the playmaker role is already occupied by Ferguson. If the Rams want Sadiq, they will get him. Higbee has nothing to do with it. They play the same position but would have contrasting roles.

2. The Rams Must Expand Their 13 Personnel Package

When the Rams used their 13 personnel package, an offensive strategy of using three tight ends at one time, they were unstoppable, and Matthew Stafford had one of the most consistent runs in his entire career.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When Higbee, Ferguson, Davis Allen, and Colby Parkinson were being utilized, Stafford was throwing dimes up and down the field, while avoiding costly interceptions. Now that the Rams have an offseason to evolve their operation and the core pieces back in play, the team must expand their usage to keep Higbee in game shape, while managing his snaps to ensure his health for the big moments.

3. This Is The Perfect Move For Terrance Ferguson

Ferguson has a lot of exciting traits, and his ability to play as a stand-up receiver makes him a matchup nightmare for defenses. Higbee would help take up more of the blocking roles, allowing Ferguson to play in a way that utilizes his strengths.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Higbee is a leader in the locker room and the position group room. Having that mentor presence is what will unlock Ferguson. I truly believe Ferguson can evolve into being the tight end version of Cooper Kupp and Higbee's guidence will be crucial.

