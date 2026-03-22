3 Unique First Round Draft Prospects That Would Give Rams Competetive Advantage

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of freedom with their 13th overall pick, but here are three players who would be unconventional choices but would help the franchise win the 2026 NFL Draft.

Peter Woods

It's rare to go wrong with a Clemson defensive tackle and Woods is one of the elite. While Tyler Davis would enjoy having a teammate who comes from a similar culture, Woods' value comes from his work. Woods is a premier interior defender whom I believe will be one of the greats.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams wanted Byron Murphy II when he was coming out of Texas, but the Seattle Seahawks snagged him before the team could make a trade. Murphy played a massive role in Seattle's championship success last season. Woods fits in perfectly in the 3-4 defense and would be the critical rotational piece needed to give the unit depth and continuous effectiveness.

Sonny Styles

If Styles' hype is to be believed, he'll be a generational linebacker, and while the Rams have had success, seeing the talents of Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner dominate the division while Ernest Jones commands an elite unit in Seattle has to hurt, considering the Rams had the opportunity to either draft, obtain, or retain those players.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nate Landman was a welcome addition and Omar Speights continues to grow and perform, but there's a need for a third player to take the room to the next level, especially as both players were exposed in pass coverage. Styles is an athletic freak who makes tackles in open space, sheds blocks, and attacks without concern. Would be a defensive rookie of the year candidate for the Rams.

Kenyon Sadiq

A tight end would be an interesting move if it were anyone besides Saqid. Another athletic freak who can play both tight end and receiver, Saqid would be a matchup nightmare, and for a coach like Sean McVay, who excels at exploiting Xs and Os, he would be a critical part of the Rams' operation in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If Sadiq comes to the Rams , the prospects of what they could do with him are endless but what excites me is the possibilities when both Sadiq and Terrance Ferguson are on the field together. Teammates at Oregon, both players will either force linebackers to cover in space or for defensive backs to be physically mismatched.

If a defense goes with linebackers, the Rams control the air. If a defense counters with defensive backs, the Rams have a size advantage, especially for their rushing attack.