Three Wide Receivers From Senior Bowl Rams Could Draft

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 offseason searching for a combination of two things: maintaining the continued construction of their roster foundation and adding a heightened level of aggression in pursuit of an elusive Lombardi Trophy. While the Rams won't be playing in Super Bowl LX this weekend, they will be preparing to become the favorites next season.

This past week, the annual college all-star game, the Senior Bowl, provided a glimpse at potential targets for the Rams throughout the seven-round selection process. A future star of the organization could be a part of that roster, and the Rams have had some success finding quality talent from this event.

Wide receiver could be an intriguing need for Los Angeles this offseason to compensate for potential losses of speed at the position. With that in mind, let's look at three wide receiver prospects from the Senior Bowl the Rams could select in the NFL Draft this April.

Lewis Bond, Boston College

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While he may not be the most explosive player, Bond is a run-after-catch playmaker with fluidity and quickness in space to generate new yardage. He is a reliable pass-catcher at all three levels with quality tracking ability and hand-eye coordination. Bond will also win at the line of scrimmage and on all three levels as a route runner.

In head coach Sean McVay's offense, he could be a fun target out of the slot or as a Z-flanker. It is a similar role to Puka Nacua's, but Bond would provide youth and depth at the position as a quality role player early in his career.

Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) gestures for a first down as Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jabari Mann (11) and Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) react in the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen is also not the biggest playmaker, but he and Bond already have a size advantage over Tutu Atwell in that regard. During the Senior Bowl, I loved how Allen was winning in one-on-ones, attacking leverage points, and finding zone voids while creating yards after the catch. Allen is an explosive runner with great change of direction and short-area quickness to defeat soft-press consistently while providing good football IQ to be a potentially productive player in a West Coast offense.

Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll (D3)

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Montgomery looks to be the next lower-level college standout to become a fairly high draft choice in this year's selection process. A player who has "Route Technician" in his Twitter/X bio, it translates amply to the field with great nuance, separation skills, hip sink, assertaion and competitiveness at the catch point, and explosiveness to generate chunk plays downfield. Jumping from Division III to the NFL is significant, but Montgomery seems prepared for the challenge.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.