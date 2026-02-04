Three Wide Receivers From Senior Bowl Rams Could Draft
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 offseason searching for a combination of two things: maintaining the continued construction of their roster foundation and adding a heightened level of aggression in pursuit of an elusive Lombardi Trophy. While the Rams won't be playing in Super Bowl LX this weekend, they will be preparing to become the favorites next season.
This past week, the annual college all-star game, the Senior Bowl, provided a glimpse at potential targets for the Rams throughout the seven-round selection process. A future star of the organization could be a part of that roster, and the Rams have had some success finding quality talent from this event.
Wide receiver could be an intriguing need for Los Angeles this offseason to compensate for potential losses of speed at the position. With that in mind, let's look at three wide receiver prospects from the Senior Bowl the Rams could select in the NFL Draft this April.
Lewis Bond, Boston College
While he may not be the most explosive player, Bond is a run-after-catch playmaker with fluidity and quickness in space to generate new yardage. He is a reliable pass-catcher at all three levels with quality tracking ability and hand-eye coordination. Bond will also win at the line of scrimmage and on all three levels as a route runner.
In head coach Sean McVay's offense, he could be a fun target out of the slot or as a Z-flanker. It is a similar role to Puka Nacua's, but Bond would provide youth and depth at the position as a quality role player early in his career.
Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
Allen is also not the biggest playmaker, but he and Bond already have a size advantage over Tutu Atwell in that regard. During the Senior Bowl, I loved how Allen was winning in one-on-ones, attacking leverage points, and finding zone voids while creating yards after the catch. Allen is an explosive runner with great change of direction and short-area quickness to defeat soft-press consistently while providing good football IQ to be a potentially productive player in a West Coast offense.
Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll (D3)
Montgomery looks to be the next lower-level college standout to become a fairly high draft choice in this year's selection process. A player who has "Route Technician" in his Twitter/X bio, it translates amply to the field with great nuance, separation skills, hip sink, assertaion and competitiveness at the catch point, and explosiveness to generate chunk plays downfield. Jumping from Division III to the NFL is significant, but Montgomery seems prepared for the challenge.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft