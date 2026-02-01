Intriguing Defensive Back Prospect Wants to Play for the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams look towards the future as the looming NFL Draft could provide the pieces to complete a championship roster. While the process is still in it's infancy, the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama provided the franchise a first look at some intrguing prospects.

The narrative during this draft cycle will revolve around the question on if the Rams will finally address the defensive back room with a priority draft selection. While the question can only be answered in April, the Rams are creating a list of candidates to evaluate and a top selection just made his feelings about the Rams known.

San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson spoke about the prospect of playing his professional career in Los Angeles.

Johnson Shares His Thoughts on Sean McVay

LAFB Network interviewed Johnson at the Senior Bowl, asking for Johnson's thoughts on Sean McVay.

"Sean McVay, man," replied Johnson. "He's a great coach, that's a great team, and a great atmosphere there in LA, I'm from California myself."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Certainly the right attitude to have.

Johnson's a Rising Prospect

Johnson is getting solid looks and for good reason. Many were impressed by his performance at the Senior Bowl, an event that Johnson already walked into with high expectations.

"Johnson was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year after intercepting four passes this season, two of which he returned for touchdowns," stated ESPN's Jordan Reid. "A true technician, the 6-foot 185-pounder has outstanding foot quickness, which allows him to remain sticky in press coverage. He also shows the spatial awareness to make plays in zone."

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National cornerback Chris Johnson (2) of San Diego State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"Johnson needs to answer questions about his vertical speed and whether he can play with power-conference receivers, but he's already receiving strong Day 2 buzz. Don't be surprised if he's entrenched in the top 50 with a good performance in Mobile."

San Diego State’s Chris Johnson is the definition of a technician at CB. Mirrors so well at the LOS and always stays in phase.



Another nice outing on Day 3 of the Senior Bowl for the potential top 50 pick. pic.twitter.com/EIWvamSDSC — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 30, 2026

The Rams are projected to have only one outside cornerback on the roster entering free agency in Emmanuel Forbes. While the Rams have yet to make a decision on Cobie Durant's future, there is a clear need for another addition to round out the three-man corner rotation.

The Rams have two first round selections as well as a second round pick that is in play to be used on the position. Expect Johnson to be one of several players the Rams give a long look at this offseason.

The Rams also have to make a decision on Forbes' fifth-year option this offseason.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.