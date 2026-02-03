Three Linebackers From the Senior Bowl Jaguars Could Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been placed in a tough spot this offseason, wondering whether they should choose to pay All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd or allow him to walk in free agency. They should have plenty of options through free agency and the NFL Draft to potentially replace him, but finding another All-Pro that can simply walk in the door is not easy.

Last week's Senior Bowl gave the Jaguars' contingent in Mobile a clearer perspective on potential linebacker targets in this year's NFL Draft. It also opened the door to the idea of comfortably selecting another linebacker on Day 2 or Day 3 this spring. With that in mind, here are three Senior Bowl linebackers general manager James Gladstone could draft in April.

Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kyle Louis (31) of Pittsburgh practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

If Lloyd is to hit free agency, they Jaguars must compensate for their lack of playmaking ability in coverage. Lloyd was a menace in the middle of the field in Tampa 2 drops to the high hole or utilizing his range to make plays sideline to sideline in coverage. Louis resmbles a lot of what Lloyd brought in that regard.

Despite being undersized, Louis was making plays in coverage all week and was arguably the best linebacker in Mobile. He's a great athlete in space with exciting coverage prowess that should intrigue Jacksonville.

Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"Boettcher reminds me of a linebacker version of Cam Skattebo: physical, somewhat-controlled aggression, and downright crazy," I said in a recent mock draft, giddy at the idea of Boettcher in a Jaguars uniform. This was one of the best defenders in Mobile, for my money, as a physical second-level defender who brought pop in the run game, stonewalled opposing pullers, and had some impressive one-on-one repetitions against running backs and tight ends.

Boettcher, again, is undersized, but as we learned with the selection of Jack Kiser last year, the Jaguars do not care. Both players make plays in the run game, a clear emphasis with the No. 1 run defense in football.

Xavian Sorey, Arkansas

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr (10) celebrates after sacking Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the second quarter as Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) looks on at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Do you see the undersized trend here? Linebackers simply aren't becoming as built as Ray Lewis or Luke Kuechly anymore, but if you bring pop in the run game and can survive in coverage, you will be just fine.

Sorey was a player who flashed bright at the Senior Bowl, laying out some of the biggest hits of the weekend, showcasing great run fits and spot drop ability. This is a sleeper at linebacker that I thoroughly enjoyed viewing from afar, and a strong performance at the combine could boost him into Day 2 conversations.

