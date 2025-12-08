3 Incredible Fantasy Takeaways from Rams' Vengeful Domination of Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams took a brutal loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. That seemed to wake them up. The Arizona Cardinals didn't do anything to deserve what happened to them in LA's next game. They simply had the misfortune of playing the Rams after the Panthers embarrassed them.



No one really thought that this team would fall into two straight trap games, even on the road against pretty feisty opponents. However, LA rebounded in a way that no one could have seen coming. In Week 14, the Rams took out their anger and shame on the Cardinals, obliterating them 45-17 in an effort to wash away the stench of the upset loss to the Panthers.



Rams roll right through Cardinals



Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts after the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

1. Matthew Stafford



Matthew Stafford could feel his MVP bid and his fantasy quarterback crown slipping away after his putrid showing against the Carolina Panthers. He knew that he'd have to lock in if he wanted to save his chances at capturing either of those elusive achievements. He did exactly that in Week 14's blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals.



He threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing, giving him 23.2 fantasy points. That's a good start for an uphill climb to the top, but he'll have to keep it up in the final four games. He's now at 20.2 points per game. It might be impossible for him to catch Josh Allen's 24.6, but his fantasy managers will be hoping that he can make it interesting down the stretch of the playoffs.



Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Puka Nacua



For the first time this season, Puka Nacua vastly outplayed Davante Adams for the Los Angeles Rams. He's still been by far the top option throughout the campaign, but Adams had earned his place atop the target share in the red zone due to his penchant for scoring touchdowns.



In Week 14, it was Nacua who got comfortable in the end zone for the Rams, reeling in seven catches for 167 yards and two scores. This game broke Nacua out of a small slump and helped him close the gap on Jaxon Smith-Njigba as fantasy's WR1 this year.



Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Blake Corum



For weeks — months even — people have foretold the coming of Blake Corum as a legitimate fantasy option as RB2 of the Rams. Lately, he's been fulfilling the prophecy. Against the Cardinals, he went for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. He also caught one ball for three yards to give him a total of 26.1 full-PPR points for the week.



His fantasy prospects are, of course, limited by Kyren Williams' presence, but this performance might have earned him a larger split of the carries moving forward, at least in the remainder of the fantasy season.

