WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a bunch of storylines that will dictate the rest of the season. Here are three of the biggest that will reveal the team's long-term intentions.

1. The 2023 Class And Their Future

The Rams have a plethora of players who are set to be free agents after this season, and while the futures of Matthew Stafford , Davante Adams, and Kevin Dotson remain the top concern, the 2023 class is likely to haul in over $300 million in extensions.

Players include Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Warren McClendon Jr, Ethan Evans, and others. Plus, Emmanuel Forbes was a part of the same class as the Rams picked up the Washington Commanders' rookie deal when Forbes was waived. Forbes does have a fifth-year option that the Rams must decide on this season.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

How the Rams manage all those extensions, which are set to take place after the NFL Draft, could be indicated by who they select, but with over $200 million already committed to Trent McDuffie , Jaylen Watson, and Kam Curl alone, will the Rams have to say goodbye to a beloved player, and will they do so while they have trade value?

2. Can Stafford Remain Healthy

Matthew Stafford's back issues kept him out of training camp and preseason last year. In order for the Rams to return to the NFC Championship Game, Stafford would have to play at least 16 games, assuming he's healthy for the whole season. Considering his age and previous issues, including a missed game in 2023, how does this history impact the Rams' backup job?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Do they run it back with Jimmy Garoppolo? Do they get a veteran? A project quarterback? A rookie? Stetson Bennett? What the Rams do to support Stafford is just as important as the moves they make to surround him with talent.

3. The Future of Emmanuel Forbes

As mentioned, Forbes is on a fifth-year deal. Forbes also had the best season of his career last season and is clearly improving. He also went toe-to-toe with the NFC Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba and won. Let's say Forbes does have a great year, will the Rams benefit from have exercising it or will they lose him for nothing?

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What if they do pick up the fifth year and he doesn't grow? That fifth year is fully guaranteed. What do the Rams do?