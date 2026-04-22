Snead’s Snacks: Rams’ Top Cornerback Targets in 2026 NFL Draft

One of the biggest needs for the Los Angeles Rams heading into the offseason was at cornerback. It's a position that them down at the end of last season and was in need of a serious upgrade. That led to the trade and extension for Trent McDuffie and the team signing his teammate Jaylen Watson in free agency.

While the Rams have addressed the cornerback position this offseason, it's still possible that they add to it again in the draft. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Rams have continued to do work on cornerbacks since the addition of McDuffie and Watson.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve run a series called Snead’s Snacks. This series examines common traits among previous Les Snead draft picks and identifies which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the Rams' mold. Today, let's look at cornerbacks.

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

2022 - Cobie Durant, 4th Round

Cobie Durant Spiderchart | Mockdraftable

Cobie Durant's Athletic Measurements

Category Measurement Percentile Height 5'9 12th percentile Weight 180 lbs 8th percentile Arm Length 30.75 inches 26th percentile Hand Size 8.75 inches 20th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.38 seconds 89th percentile 10-Yard Split 1.51 seconds 74th percentile

Cobie Durant's Athletic Trait Grades

Cobie Durant RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Very Poor Speed Grade Elite Agility Grade Poor Explosiveness Okay RAS 5.1

Cobie Durant's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good route recognition Trait 2 Great ball skills Trait 3 Plays bigger than size

Overview of Pick

Durant played well for the Rams over four seasons. He was an inside-outside versatile cornerback who competed with bigger receivers. Durant had a knack for taking the ball away with three interceptions in two of his four seasons.

2021 - Robert Rochell, 4th Round

Robert Rochell Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Robert Rochell's Athletic Measurements

Category Measurement Percentile Height 5'11 55th percentile Weight 193 lbs 53rd percentile Arm Length 32.375 inches 82nd percentile Hand Size 8.75 inches 20th percentile Bench Press 9 8th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.41 seconds 78th percentile 10-Yard Split 1.51 seconds 74th percentile 20-Yard Split 2.53 seconds 80th percentile Vertical Jump 43 inches 98th percentile Broad Jump 133 inches 95th percentile Shuttle 4.08 seconds 70th percentile 3-Cone 6.84 seconds 72nd percentile

Robert Rochell's Athletic Trait Grades

Robert Rochell RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Good Speed Grade Elite Agility Grade Elite Explosiveness Elite RAS 9.65

Robert Rochell's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Long arms/Legit ball skills Trait 2 Elite physical traits/Plays physical Trait 3 Explosive

Overview of Pick

Rochell is a former Snead's Snacks alum as an honorable-mention player. The Rams selected him in the fourth round, and the reason is clear. He matched their profile with his elite physical attributes, long arms, and physicality.

2019 - David Long, 3rd Round

David Long Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

David Long's Athletic Measurements

Category Measurement Percentile Height 5'10 30th percentile Weight 196 lbs 66th percentile Arm Length 30.875 inches 30th percentile Hand Size 9.625 inches 84th percentile Bench Press 15 55th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.45 seconds 63rd percentile Vertical Jump 39.5 inches 85th percentile Broad Jump 120 inches 33rd percentile Shuttle 3.97 seconds 90th percentile 3-Cone 6.45 seconds 98th percentile

David Long's Athletic Trait Grades

David Long RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Good Speed Grade Good Agility Grade Elite Explosiveness Good RAS 9.19

David Long's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Competitor/Plays bigger than his size Trait 2 Plays physical Trait 3 Fast

Overview of Pick

David Long was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He didn’t make much of an impact, but did win a Super Bowl with the team. Long didn't re-sign following his rookie contract.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players/Free Agents/Trades

2026 - Trent McDuffie, Trade

Trent McDuffie Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Trent McDuffie's Athletic Measurements

Category Measurement Percentile Height 5'10 31st percentile Weight 193 lbs 53rd percentile Arm Length 29.75 inches 5th percentile Hand Size 8.75 inches 20th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.44 seconds 71st percentile 10-Yard Split 1.58 seconds 33rd percentile

Trent McDuffie's Athletic Trait Grades

Trent McDuffie RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Okay Speed Grade Great Agility Grade N/A Explosiveness Great RAS 9.47

Trent Mcduffie's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good at reading-reacting Trait 2 Has good ball skills/Versatile defender Trait 3 Willing tackler/Fearless competitor

2023 - Ahkello Witherspoon, Free Agent

Ahkello Witherspoon Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Ahkello Witherspoon's Athletic Measurements

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'3 97th percentile Weight 198 lbs 74th percentile Arm Length 33 inches 93rd percentile Hand Size 9.875 inches 93rd percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.45 seconds 63rd percentile Vertical Jump 40.5 inches 91st percentile Broad Jump 127 inches 78th percentile Shuttle 4.13 seconds 62nd percentile 3-Cone 11.6 seconds 28th percentile

Ahkello Witherspoon's Athletic Trait Grades

Ahkello Witherspoon RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Elite Speed Grade Great Agility Grade Good Explosiveness Elite RAS 9.88

Ahkello Witherspoon's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good ball skills Trait 2 Exceptional size and speed Trait 3 Decent instincts

2019 - Jalen Ramsey, Trade

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'1 79th percentile Weight 209 lbs 95th percentile Arm Length 33.375 inches 95th percentile Hand Size 9.5 inches 76th percentile Bench Press 14 44th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.41 seconds 78th percentile 10-Yard Split 1.51 seconds 74th percentile Vertical Jump 41.5 inches 95th percentile Broad Jump 135 inches 97th percentile Shuttle 4.18 seconds 46th percentile 3-Cone 6.94 54th percentile

Jalen Ramsey's Athletic Trait Grades

Jalen Ramsey RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Jalen Ramsey's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good ball skills Trait 2 Tackles in space Trait 3 Plays fast

Grades Rating Size Grade Elite Speed Grade Great Agility Grade Okay Explosiveness Elite RAS 9.82

2018 - Darious Williams, UDFA

Darious Williams' Athletic Measurements

Category Measurement RAS Height 5'9 2.34 Weight 184 lbs 3.0 Arm Length 30.75 inches N/A Hand Size 9.625 inches N/A Bench Press 13 4.94 40-Yard Dash 4.44 seconds 8.4 10-Yard Split 1.52 seconds 9.0 20-Yard Split 2.56 seconds 8.94 Vertical Jump 39 inches 9.1 Broad Jump 122 inches 6.58 Shuttle 4.34 2.92 3-Cone 6.85 7.78

Darious Williams' Athletic Trait Grades

Darious Williams RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Poor Speed Grade Great Agility Grade Okay Explosiveness Good RAS 7.26

Darious Williams' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Plays bigger than his size Trait 2 Good ball skills Trait 3 Excellent Speed

Common Traits The Rams Look For in Cornerbacks

Ball Skills Are a Premium

The Rams like cornerbacks with good ball skills and ball production in college. They prioritize playmaking ability over pure athletic profile. Darious Williams broke up 19 passes during his senior year at UAB. Troy Hill ranked third in the nation in pass breakups when the Rams signed him. Rochell and Durant each had 12 career takeaways. Snead prioritizes cornerbacks with instincts, anticipation, and the ability to make plays on the ball.

Undersized but Competitive Cornerbacks

There are some exceptions here, but for the most part, Rams cornerbacks tend to be undersized. In fact, most are under 5'11'', and it's rare for a Rams cornerback to be over six feet tall. The Rams like cornerbacks who play with a competitive mindset and play bigger than their size. They are willing to take risks on a player's physical traits if that player is tough, competitive, and a good tackler.

Speed and Short-Area Quickness Matter

This is a team that typically values speed at cornerback. Outside of some rare cases like Trumaine Johnson and Derion Kendrick, all cornerbacks ran a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash. In 2021, Rochell had an elite speed grade, and he had the fastest 40-time at the Combine among cornerbacks. It's also common for them to have elite 10-yard splits. This could mean that long speed isn't mandatory, but short-area quickness is, which also ties into their liking for players who break on the ball.

2026 Players Who Fit The Rams

Mansoor Delane, LSU

After trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, it's hard to see the Rams drafting a cornerback in the first round. It's also possible that Delane is taken before the Rams draft. However, Delane's combination of instincts, ball production, and competitive toughness make him a very strong fit.



Draft Projection: 1st Round

Mansoor Delane RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Stukes brings a lot of what the Rams have looked for at the position in the past and would be a great fit. He's a versatile player with experience inside at nickel. Stukes ran one of the fastest 40-times at the Combine and finished his career with seven interceptions and 35 pass breakups.



Draft Projection: 2nd Round

Treydan Stukes RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Chandler Rivers, Duke

If there is a cornerback that the Rams take in this draft class, it would not be surprising if that player is Chandler Rivers. He is the perfect fit as he brings good speed, is highly competitive, and plays bigger than his size. Rivers had 29 passes defended at Duke and reads the quarterback well. He may project inside at the next level, but he has experience as an inside-outside player.

Chandler Rivers RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Tacario Davis, Washington

Davis is a taller cornerback, but the Rams have gone towards taller cornerbacks in recent years. Ahkello Witherspoon was a taller cornerback, and Jaylen Watson is 6'2''. Davis brings aggressive ball skills and had 15 passes defended in 2023 at Arizona and 25 for his career. He's also a consistent tackler in the run game.



Draft Projection: 4th-5th Round

Tacario Davis Washington | Kent Lee Platte

Jaydon Canady, Oregon

Canady is one of the more versatile defensive backs in this class. Oregon lined up Canady in the slot, outside, at safety, and in the box. While his ball skills are inconsistent, there is potential as he has 18 pass breakups over the past two years combined. Canady is a competitive tackler and plays bigger than his size would indicate.



Draft Projection: 5th Round

Jadon Canady RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Honorable Mentions

Keith Abney, Arizona State

21 passes defended over last 25 starts

On-ball production

Undersized, but feisty

Competitive temperament

Draft Projection: 2nd-3rd Round

Malik Muhammad, Texas

Plant-and-go-quickness

Triggers quickly as run defender

Lacks ball production

Draft Projection: 3rd Round

Julian Neal, Arkansas

Aggressive Tackler

Short-Area Quickness

Tracks ball in the air

Average long speed

Draft Projection: 4th Round