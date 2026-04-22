Snead’s Snacks: Rams’ Top Cornerback Targets in 2026 NFL Draft
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One of the biggest needs for the Los Angeles Rams heading into the offseason was at cornerback. It's a position that them down at the end of last season and was in need of a serious upgrade. That led to the trade and extension for Trent McDuffie and the team signing his teammate Jaylen Watson in free agency.
While the Rams have addressed the cornerback position this offseason, it's still possible that they add to it again in the draft. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Rams have continued to do work on cornerbacks since the addition of McDuffie and Watson.
Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve run a series called Snead’s Snacks. This series examines common traits among previous Les Snead draft picks and identifies which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the Rams' mold. Today, let's look at cornerbacks.
Notable Past Rams Drafted Players
2022 - Cobie Durant, 4th Round
Cobie Durant's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
5'9
12th percentile
Weight
180 lbs
8th percentile
Arm Length
30.75 inches
26th percentile
Hand Size
8.75 inches
20th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.38 seconds
89th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.51 seconds
74th percentile
Cobie Durant's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Very Poor
Speed Grade
Elite
Agility Grade
Poor
Explosiveness
Okay
RAS
5.1
Cobie Durant's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good route recognition
Trait 2
Great ball skills
Trait 3
Plays bigger than size
Overview of Pick
Durant played well for the Rams over four seasons. He was an inside-outside versatile cornerback who competed with bigger receivers. Durant had a knack for taking the ball away with three interceptions in two of his four seasons.
2021 - Robert Rochell, 4th Round
Robert Rochell's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
5'11
55th percentile
Weight
193 lbs
53rd percentile
Arm Length
32.375 inches
82nd percentile
Hand Size
8.75 inches
20th percentile
Bench Press
9
8th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.41 seconds
78th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.51 seconds
74th percentile
20-Yard Split
2.53 seconds
80th percentile
Vertical Jump
43 inches
98th percentile
Broad Jump
133 inches
95th percentile
Shuttle
4.08 seconds
70th percentile
3-Cone
6.84 seconds
72nd percentile
Robert Rochell's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Good
Speed Grade
Elite
Agility Grade
Elite
Explosiveness
Elite
RAS
9.65
Robert Rochell's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Long arms/Legit ball skills
Trait 2
Elite physical traits/Plays physical
Trait 3
Explosive
Overview of Pick
Rochell is a former Snead's Snacks alum as an honorable-mention player. The Rams selected him in the fourth round, and the reason is clear. He matched their profile with his elite physical attributes, long arms, and physicality.
2019 - David Long, 3rd Round
David Long's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
5'10
30th percentile
Weight
196 lbs
66th percentile
Arm Length
30.875 inches
30th percentile
Hand Size
9.625 inches
84th percentile
Bench Press
15
55th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.45 seconds
63rd percentile
Vertical Jump
39.5 inches
85th percentile
Broad Jump
120 inches
33rd percentile
Shuttle
3.97 seconds
90th percentile
3-Cone
6.45 seconds
98th percentile
David Long's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Good
Speed Grade
Good
Agility Grade
Elite
Explosiveness
Good
RAS
9.19
David Long's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Competitor/Plays bigger than his size
Trait 2
Plays physical
Trait 3
Fast
Overview of Pick
David Long was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He didn’t make much of an impact, but did win a Super Bowl with the team. Long didn't re-sign following his rookie contract.
Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players/Free Agents/Trades
2026 - Trent McDuffie, Trade
Trent McDuffie's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
5'10
31st percentile
Weight
193 lbs
53rd percentile
Arm Length
29.75 inches
5th percentile
Hand Size
8.75 inches
20th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.44 seconds
71st percentile
10-Yard Split
1.58 seconds
33rd percentile
Trent McDuffie's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Okay
Speed Grade
Great
Agility Grade
N/A
Explosiveness
Great
RAS
9.47
Trent Mcduffie's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good at reading-reacting
Trait 2
Has good ball skills/Versatile defender
Trait 3
Willing tackler/Fearless competitor
2023 - Ahkello Witherspoon, Free Agent
Ahkello Witherspoon's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'3
97th percentile
Weight
198 lbs
74th percentile
Arm Length
33 inches
93rd percentile
Hand Size
9.875 inches
93rd percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.45 seconds
63rd percentile
Vertical Jump
40.5 inches
91st percentile
Broad Jump
127 inches
78th percentile
Shuttle
4.13 seconds
62nd percentile
3-Cone
11.6 seconds
28th percentile
Ahkello Witherspoon's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Elite
Speed Grade
Great
Agility Grade
Good
Explosiveness
Elite
RAS
9.88
Ahkello Witherspoon's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good ball skills
Trait 2
Exceptional size and speed
Trait 3
Decent instincts
2019 - Jalen Ramsey, Trade
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'1
79th percentile
Weight
209 lbs
95th percentile
Arm Length
33.375 inches
95th percentile
Hand Size
9.5 inches
76th percentile
Bench Press
14
44th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.41 seconds
78th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.51 seconds
74th percentile
Vertical Jump
41.5 inches
95th percentile
Broad Jump
135 inches
97th percentile
Shuttle
4.18 seconds
46th percentile
3-Cone
6.94
54th percentile
Jalen Ramsey's Athletic Trait Grades
Jalen Ramsey's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good ball skills
Trait 2
Tackles in space
Trait 3
Plays fast
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Elite
Speed Grade
Great
Agility Grade
Okay
Explosiveness
Elite
RAS
9.82
2018 - Darious Williams, UDFA
Darious Williams' Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
RAS
Height
5'9
2.34
Weight
184 lbs
3.0
Arm Length
30.75 inches
N/A
Hand Size
9.625 inches
N/A
Bench Press
13
4.94
40-Yard Dash
4.44 seconds
8.4
10-Yard Split
1.52 seconds
9.0
20-Yard Split
2.56 seconds
8.94
Vertical Jump
39 inches
9.1
Broad Jump
122 inches
6.58
Shuttle
4.34
2.92
3-Cone
6.85
7.78
Darious Williams' Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Poor
Speed Grade
Great
Agility Grade
Okay
Explosiveness
Good
RAS
7.26
Darious Williams' Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Plays bigger than his size
Trait 2
Good ball skills
Trait 3
Excellent Speed
Common Traits The Rams Look For in Cornerbacks
Ball Skills Are a Premium
The Rams like cornerbacks with good ball skills and ball production in college. They prioritize playmaking ability over pure athletic profile. Darious Williams broke up 19 passes during his senior year at UAB. Troy Hill ranked third in the nation in pass breakups when the Rams signed him. Rochell and Durant each had 12 career takeaways. Snead prioritizes cornerbacks with instincts, anticipation, and the ability to make plays on the ball.
Undersized but Competitive Cornerbacks
There are some exceptions here, but for the most part, Rams cornerbacks tend to be undersized. In fact, most are under 5'11'', and it's rare for a Rams cornerback to be over six feet tall. The Rams like cornerbacks who play with a competitive mindset and play bigger than their size. They are willing to take risks on a player's physical traits if that player is tough, competitive, and a good tackler.
Speed and Short-Area Quickness Matter
This is a team that typically values speed at cornerback. Outside of some rare cases like Trumaine Johnson and Derion Kendrick, all cornerbacks ran a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash. In 2021, Rochell had an elite speed grade, and he had the fastest 40-time at the Combine among cornerbacks. It's also common for them to have elite 10-yard splits. This could mean that long speed isn't mandatory, but short-area quickness is, which also ties into their liking for players who break on the ball.
2026 Players Who Fit The Rams
Mansoor Delane, LSU
After trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, it's hard to see the Rams drafting a cornerback in the first round. It's also possible that Delane is taken before the Rams draft. However, Delane's combination of instincts, ball production, and competitive toughness make him a very strong fit.
Draft Projection: 1st Round
Treydan Stukes, Arizona
Stukes brings a lot of what the Rams have looked for at the position in the past and would be a great fit. He's a versatile player with experience inside at nickel. Stukes ran one of the fastest 40-times at the Combine and finished his career with seven interceptions and 35 pass breakups.
Draft Projection: 2nd Round
Chandler Rivers, Duke
If there is a cornerback that the Rams take in this draft class, it would not be surprising if that player is Chandler Rivers. He is the perfect fit as he brings good speed, is highly competitive, and plays bigger than his size. Rivers had 29 passes defended at Duke and reads the quarterback well. He may project inside at the next level, but he has experience as an inside-outside player.
Tacario Davis, Washington
Davis is a taller cornerback, but the Rams have gone towards taller cornerbacks in recent years. Ahkello Witherspoon was a taller cornerback, and Jaylen Watson is 6'2''. Davis brings aggressive ball skills and had 15 passes defended in 2023 at Arizona and 25 for his career. He's also a consistent tackler in the run game.
Draft Projection: 4th-5th Round
Jaydon Canady, Oregon
Canady is one of the more versatile defensive backs in this class. Oregon lined up Canady in the slot, outside, at safety, and in the box. While his ball skills are inconsistent, there is potential as he has 18 pass breakups over the past two years combined. Canady is a competitive tackler and plays bigger than his size would indicate.
Draft Projection: 5th Round
Honorable Mentions
Keith Abney, Arizona State
- 21 passes defended over last 25 starts
- On-ball production
- Undersized, but feisty
- Competitive temperament
Draft Projection: 2nd-3rd Round
Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Plant-and-go-quickness
- Triggers quickly as run defender
- Lacks ball production
Draft Projection: 3rd Round
Julian Neal, Arkansas
- Aggressive Tackler
- Short-Area Quickness
- Tracks ball in the air
- Average long speed
Draft Projection: 4th Round
Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI