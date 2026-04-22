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Snead’s Snacks: Rams’ Top Cornerback Targets in 2026 NFL Draft

Blaine Grisak|
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles Rams

One of the biggest needs for the Los Angeles Rams heading into the offseason was at cornerback. It's a position that them down at the end of last season and was in need of a serious upgrade. That led to the trade and extension for Trent McDuffie and the team signing his teammate Jaylen Watson in free agency.

While the Rams have addressed the cornerback position this offseason, it's still possible that they add to it again in the draft. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Rams have continued to do work on cornerbacks since the addition of McDuffie and Watson.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve run a series called Snead’s Snacks. This series examines common traits among previous Les Snead draft picks and identifies which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the Rams' mold. Today, let's look at cornerbacks.

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

2022 - Cobie Durant, 4th Round

Cobie Durant Spiderchart
Cobie Durant Spiderchart | Mockdraftable

Cobie Durant's Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

5'9

12th percentile

Weight

180 lbs

8th percentile

Arm Length

30.75 inches

26th percentile

Hand Size

8.75 inches

20th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.38 seconds

89th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.51 seconds

74th percentile

Cobie Durant's Athletic Trait Grades

Cobie Durant RAS
Cobie Durant RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Very Poor

Speed Grade

Elite

Agility Grade

Poor

Explosiveness

Okay

RAS

5.1

Cobie Durant's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good route recognition

Trait 2

Great ball skills

Trait 3

Plays bigger than size

Overview of Pick

Durant played well for the Rams over four seasons. He was an inside-outside versatile cornerback who competed with bigger receivers. Durant had a knack for taking the ball away with three interceptions in two of his four seasons.

2021 - Robert Rochell, 4th Round

Robert Rochell Spider Chart
Robert Rochell Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Robert Rochell's Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

5'11

55th percentile

Weight

193 lbs

53rd percentile

Arm Length

32.375 inches

82nd percentile

Hand Size

8.75 inches

20th percentile

Bench Press

9

8th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.41 seconds

78th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.51 seconds

74th percentile

20-Yard Split

2.53 seconds

80th percentile

Vertical Jump

43 inches

98th percentile

Broad Jump

133 inches

95th percentile

Shuttle

4.08 seconds

70th percentile

3-Cone

6.84 seconds

72nd percentile

Robert Rochell's Athletic Trait Grades

Robert Rochell RAS
Robert Rochell RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Good

Speed Grade

Elite

Agility Grade

Elite

Explosiveness

Elite

RAS

9.65

Robert Rochell's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Long arms/Legit ball skills

Trait 2

Elite physical traits/Plays physical

Trait 3

Explosive

Overview of Pick

Rochell is a former Snead's Snacks alum as an honorable-mention player. The Rams selected him in the fourth round, and the reason is clear. He matched their profile with his elite physical attributes, long arms, and physicality.

2019 - David Long, 3rd Round

David Long Spider Chart
David Long Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

David Long's Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

5'10

30th percentile

Weight

196 lbs

66th percentile

Arm Length

30.875 inches

30th percentile

Hand Size

9.625 inches

84th percentile

Bench Press

15

55th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.45 seconds

63rd percentile

Vertical Jump

39.5 inches

85th percentile

Broad Jump

120 inches

33rd percentile

Shuttle

3.97 seconds

90th percentile

3-Cone

6.45 seconds

98th percentile

David Long's Athletic Trait Grades

David Long RAS
David Long RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Good

Speed Grade

Good

Agility Grade

Elite

Explosiveness

Good

RAS

9.19

David Long's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Competitor/Plays bigger than his size

Trait 2

Plays physical

Trait 3

Fast

Overview of Pick

David Long was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He didn’t make much of an impact, but did win a Super Bowl with the team. Long didn't re-sign following his rookie contract.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players/Free Agents/Trades

2026 - Trent McDuffie, Trade

Trent McDuffie Spider Chart
Trent McDuffie Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Trent McDuffie's Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

5'10

31st percentile

Weight

193 lbs

53rd percentile

Arm Length

29.75 inches

5th percentile

Hand Size

8.75 inches

20th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.44 seconds

71st percentile

10-Yard Split

1.58 seconds

33rd percentile

Trent McDuffie's Athletic Trait Grades

Trent McDuffie RAS
Trent McDuffie RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Okay

Speed Grade

Great

Agility Grade

N/A

Explosiveness

Great

RAS

9.47

Trent Mcduffie's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good at reading-reacting

Trait 2

Has good ball skills/Versatile defender

Trait 3

Willing tackler/Fearless competitor

2023 - Ahkello Witherspoon, Free Agent

Ahkello Witherspoon Spider Chart
Ahkello Witherspoon Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Ahkello Witherspoon's Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'3

97th percentile

Weight

198 lbs

74th percentile

Arm Length

33 inches

93rd percentile

Hand Size

9.875 inches

93rd percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.45 seconds

63rd percentile

Vertical Jump

40.5 inches

91st percentile

Broad Jump

127 inches

78th percentile

Shuttle

4.13 seconds

62nd percentile

3-Cone

11.6 seconds

28th percentile

Ahkello Witherspoon's Athletic Trait Grades

Ahkello Witherspoon RAS
Ahkello Witherspoon RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Elite

Speed Grade

Great

Agility Grade

Good

Explosiveness

Elite

RAS

9.88

Ahkello Witherspoon's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good ball skills

Trait 2

Exceptional size and speed

Trait 3

Decent instincts

2019 - Jalen Ramsey, Trade

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'1

79th percentile

Weight

209 lbs

95th percentile

Arm Length

33.375 inches

95th percentile

Hand Size

9.5 inches

76th percentile

Bench Press

14

44th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.41 seconds

78th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.51 seconds

74th percentile

Vertical Jump

41.5 inches

95th percentile

Broad Jump

135 inches

97th percentile

Shuttle

4.18 seconds

46th percentile

3-Cone

6.94

54th percentile

Jalen Ramsey's Athletic Trait Grades

Jalen Ramsey RAS
Jalen Ramsey RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Jalen Ramsey's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good ball skills

Trait 2

Tackles in space

Trait 3

Plays fast

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Elite

Speed Grade

Great

Agility Grade

Okay

Explosiveness

Elite

RAS

9.82

2018 - Darious Williams, UDFA

Darious Williams' Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

RAS

Height

5'9

2.34

Weight

184 lbs

3.0

Arm Length

30.75 inches

N/A

Hand Size

9.625 inches

N/A

Bench Press

13

4.94

40-Yard Dash

4.44 seconds

8.4

10-Yard Split

1.52 seconds

9.0

20-Yard Split

2.56 seconds

8.94

Vertical Jump

39 inches

9.1

Broad Jump

122 inches

6.58

Shuttle

4.34

2.92

3-Cone

6.85

7.78

Darious Williams' Athletic Trait Grades

Darious Williams RAS
Darious Williams RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Poor

Speed Grade

Great

Agility Grade

Okay

Explosiveness

Good

RAS

7.26

Darious Williams' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Plays bigger than his size

Trait 2

Good ball skills

Trait 3

Excellent Speed

Common Traits The Rams Look For in Cornerbacks

Ball Skills Are a Premium

The Rams like cornerbacks with good ball skills and ball production in college. They prioritize playmaking ability over pure athletic profile. Darious Williams broke up 19 passes during his senior year at UAB. Troy Hill ranked third in the nation in pass breakups when the Rams signed him. Rochell and Durant each had 12 career takeaways. Snead prioritizes cornerbacks with instincts, anticipation, and the ability to make plays on the ball.

Undersized but Competitive Cornerbacks

There are some exceptions here, but for the most part, Rams cornerbacks tend to be undersized. In fact, most are under 5'11'', and it's rare for a Rams cornerback to be over six feet tall. The Rams like cornerbacks who play with a competitive mindset and play bigger than their size. They are willing to take risks on a player's physical traits if that player is tough, competitive, and a good tackler.

Speed and Short-Area Quickness Matter

This is a team that typically values speed at cornerback. Outside of some rare cases like Trumaine Johnson and Derion Kendrick, all cornerbacks ran a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash. In 2021, Rochell had an elite speed grade, and he had the fastest 40-time at the Combine among cornerbacks. It's also common for them to have elite 10-yard splits. This could mean that long speed isn't mandatory, but short-area quickness is, which also ties into their liking for players who break on the ball.

2026 Players Who Fit The Rams

Mansoor Delane, LSU

After trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, it's hard to see the Rams drafting a cornerback in the first round. It's also possible that Delane is taken before the Rams draft. However, Delane's combination of instincts, ball production, and competitive toughness make him a very strong fit.

Draft Projection: 1st Round

Mansoor Delane RAS
Mansoor Delane RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Stukes brings a lot of what the Rams have looked for at the position in the past and would be a great fit. He's a versatile player with experience inside at nickel. Stukes ran one of the fastest 40-times at the Combine and finished his career with seven interceptions and 35 pass breakups.

Draft Projection: 2nd Round

Treydan Stukes RAS
Treydan Stukes RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Chandler Rivers, Duke

If there is a cornerback that the Rams take in this draft class, it would not be surprising if that player is Chandler Rivers. He is the perfect fit as he brings good speed, is highly competitive, and plays bigger than his size. Rivers had 29 passes defended at Duke and reads the quarterback well. He may project inside at the next level, but he has experience as an inside-outside player.

Chandler Rivers RAS
Chandler Rivers RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Tacario Davis, Washington

Davis is a taller cornerback, but the Rams have gone towards taller cornerbacks in recent years. Ahkello Witherspoon was a taller cornerback, and Jaylen Watson is 6'2''. Davis brings aggressive ball skills and had 15 passes defended in 2023 at Arizona and 25 for his career. He's also a consistent tackler in the run game.

Draft Projection: 4th-5th Round

Tacario Davis Washington
Tacario Davis Washington | Kent Lee Platte

Jaydon Canady, Oregon

Canady is one of the more versatile defensive backs in this class. Oregon lined up Canady in the slot, outside, at safety, and in the box. While his ball skills are inconsistent, there is potential as he has 18 pass breakups over the past two years combined. Canady is a competitive tackler and plays bigger than his size would indicate.

Draft Projection: 5th Round

Jadon Canady RAS
Jadon Canady RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Honorable Mentions

Keith Abney, Arizona State

  • 21 passes defended over last 25 starts
  • On-ball production
  • Undersized, but feisty
  • Competitive temperament

Draft Projection: 2nd-3rd Round

Malik Muhammad, Texas

  • Plant-and-go-quickness
  • Triggers quickly as run defender
  • Lacks ball production

Draft Projection: 3rd Round

Julian Neal, Arkansas

  • Aggressive Tackler
  • Short-Area Quickness
  • Tracks ball in the air
  • Average long speed

Draft Projection: 4th Round

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Published
Blaine Grisak
BLAINE GRISAK

Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.

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