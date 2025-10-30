Rams Eyeing a Big Statement vs. Saints in Week 9”
Going into the 2025 NFL season, there was a bit of caution surrounding the Los Angeles Rams. Sure, they made the playoffs last year, but it took an incredible run in the second half of the campaign for them to sneak into the postseason with a negative point differential. They also only made it over the Seattle Seahawks due to a rare strength-of-victory tiebreaker.
Still, there were some signs of optimism that the Rams could be a stronger contender this year. Using their late-season surge, they gave the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles their stiffest test in the playoffs. Their young defense would have a full campaign, including a postseason run, under its belt. They added star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason to form one of the most star-studded offenses in the league.
However, there were still concerns, specifically due to the age and injury history of their core. Through the first seven games of the season, the Rams have shut down those doubts resoundingly. Now, they're viewed among the top contenders in the league this year.
Rams highly favored over Saints
The last time the NFL saw the Los Angeles Rams play, they flew 5,000 miles to London the day before they took the hearts and spirits of a rising Jacksonville Jaguars team and absolutely crushed them into the turf of Wembley Stadium. Going into the game, the Jaguars were 4-2 and were seen as dark-horse playoff contenders and possibly a candidate to win the AFC South.
By the time the clock hit triple zeroes in London, Jacksonville was in the midst of a full-on identity crisis after taking a 35-7 beatdown. Regardless of how one expects the Jaguars to respond after their Week 8 bye, there's no denying that they've been a much more competent team than the New Orleans Saints this year.
As such, LA is expected to continue rolling in Week 9, too. FanDuel has them favored by 14.5 points over the Saints, listed at +730 on the moneyline. These odds not only reflect the impressiveness of the Rams, but also the turmoil going down in New Orleans.
The Saints benched quarterback Spencer Rattler for rookie Tyler Shough in their 23-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. Shough went on to throw for 128 yards on 17-of-23 passing, with an interception. He's been named the starter against LA, and he'll face a fearsome pass rush featuring Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske. The over/under for the Rams versus the Saints has been set at 43.5 points.
