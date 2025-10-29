Rams Offer Fantasy Week 9's Best Waiver Wire Pickup
The Los Angeles Rams are in for an interesting fantasy game in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. Their offense has been elite all year and has only grown stronger as the campaign has worn on. Now, they face a highly favorable matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
The Rams' upcoming opponent has allowed the 16th-most yards per drive and the 11th-most points. Puka Nacua is listed as questionable after suffering an ankle sprain in Week 6's win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was able to take the bye to recover; however, he could take extra precaution against the Saints, considering the team likely won't need him in this one.
Even if Nacua's out, Matthew Stafford's fantasy potential shouldn't be too negatively impacted. On the other hand, Davante Adams could have another huge game as the WR1. There's another option from LA that could have a big week, regardless of Nacua's status.
Rams D/ST is a top-tier waiver wire target for Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the best fantasy defenses in the NFL this season. At 8.7 points per game, they're fourth in the league in average scoring through the first eight weeks of the year. However, they haven't had the explosive outings that some of the more aggressive, ball-hawking D/STs, like the Cleveland Browns or Minnesota Vikings, have had.
That could change in Week 9. NFL.com's Dan Parr believes that the Rams' defense should be a top waiver wire option for any roster in need of a D/ST in its next game:
"The Saints are the next-best option to stream against right now, with their offense seemingly lost. Next up for New Orleans is a trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams, who boast a defense that has produced a whopping 28 fantasy points in its last two games. This game will be the first career start for Tyler Shough, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The rookie QB was unable to spark the offense when he replaced Spencer Rattler during Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Bucs."
Coming in late in the third quarter, rookie Tyler Shough threw for 128 yards on 17-of-30 passing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He also tossed an interception on his first drive. The Rams' secondary isn't anything to write home about, but LA has one of the fiercest pass rushes in the league. They could feast on Shough in his first start and might force a few turnovers along the way.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all our updates on the Rams D/ST fantasy performances throughout the year.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams D/ST's fantasy potential against the Saints when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.