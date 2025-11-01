Why the Rams Won’t Get Spooked in Week 9
I know it's nearing Halloween and parody in the NFL is in full effect in 2025, but the Los Angeles Rams have no reason to be spooked by the New Orleans Saints in their week 9 matchup. Upsets happen all the time in the NFL, but the Rams severely overpower the Saints in almost every category, and there's plenty on the line for the Rams if they don't win this, so motivation shouldn't be a problem.
For even more good news for the Rams, the Saints will be starting their rookie quarterback, Tyler Shough, for the first time on the road. Shough will have to deal with a roaring crowd, the Rams' pass rush, and some of his top offensive weapons being unavailable.
Week 9 Predictions
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he made his predictions about how he believes week 9 will go. He doesn't take a bold stance and instead predicts that the Rams will win big over the Saints.
"This will be Tyler Shough making his first NFL start for the Saints against a Rams team coming off a bye. The Rams' defensive front will present a real challenge for Shough. On the other side, look for Matthew Stafford to continue to play well. Rams big", said Prisco.
Matthew Stafford will outduel Shough in his debut, and it's up to the Rams' defense to contain the Saints' offense and secure the Rams' win. The Rams just made a trade for a cornerback; their secondary doesn't have to contend with the likes of Rashid Shaheed or Alvin Kamara.
There's no reason why they can't double-team Chris Olave and still hold all of their pass catchers in check. The last time they went up against a rookie quarterback, they blew out the Tennessee Titans, and there's nothing about this Saints team that tells me it's gonna be any different for them.
The Rams have a golden opportunity to seize serious momentum by blowing a team out at home, momentum they'll need as they travel to the Bay to take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road in week 10.
The last time these two teams faced, the 49ers came out victorious. They can't allow them to sweep the divisional series; the Saints are a good team to get the offensive juices flowing before a test against a divisional opponent.
