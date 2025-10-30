Rams’ Mock Draft Points to a Familiar Strategy
The Los Angeles Rams look like one of the best teams in the NFL, and coming out of their week 8 bye, they would have to have a monumental collapse in the second half of the season to miss the playoffs completely.
They are Super Bowl hopefuls, with a roster that may take them to the top. Whether they reach their lofty goals or not, one thing remains the same. The Rams' two draft picks in the 2026 NFL draft class make them one of the most intriguing teams for next season, as the Rams must balance preparation for the future as well as for the present.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Cooper Petagna is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published his 2026 NFL mock draft with updated rankings based on the landscape of college football. For this mock draft, the Rams are predicted to take an offensive lineman and a defensive back, Kadyn Proctor and Colton Hood, respectively.
In previous mock drafts, the Rams were always predicted to take either a quarterback or a defensive back in the first round, or both. Taking an offensive lineman is still preparing for the future, but it also leaves room for one last shot at competing for a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford if they don't win it all this season.
Protection Upfront
"There's no questioning Proctor's rare size and physical tools at 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, but his week-to-week consistency remains a work in progress. The Iowa native flashes dominant traits when his technique and game-plan discipline hold up, showcasing the kind of raw ability teams love to bet on. For Sean McVay and Les Snead, Proctor's upside and physical profile make this a calculated swing worth taking", said Petagna.
Given his size, Proctor doesn't always execute at the level one would expect of a 6-foot-7 interior offensive lineman. He's prone to being beaten outside, and at 366 pounds, a defender who's agile and knows how to work his hands will get past him with relative ease.
However, as seen in the clip above, Proctor is able to make plays that other linemen simply can't. The Rams' offensive line has been playing at a high level, preventing much pressure to get in Stafford's way, and that's the standard that Proctor will be held to under Sean McVay.
Their selection of an offensive lineman in the first round is preparing them for a future without Stafford, while simultaneously taking a swing on a player who could help him compete for one more championship with the Rams.
Secondary Needs To Be Addressed
"Hood has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the country after transferring to Knoxville from Colorado this offseason. Possessing ideal length at over 6-foot, the Tennessee standout plays with outstanding urgency and high-level on-ball instincts. With a handful of needs across the roster, Les Snead stays true to his board and takes the best player available".
This isn't the first time Hood has been linked to the Rams via a mock draft, and it certainly won't be the last. The Rams are in dire need of an improved secondary, as evidenced by their trade with the Tennessee Titans for Roger McCreary. Selecting Hood would give them a long-term plan for that position.
Even if it isn't Hood, it'd be inexcusable for the Rams to walk away from the first round of the 2026 NFL draft without selecting a player to help out their secondary. Yet, the Rams must hope to secure Hood, because his tape from this past season shows a player who's ready to contribute to a team with championship aspirations right away.
These two hypothetical draft selections, if predicted correctly, paint a picture of a Rams team stuck between looking towards the future and stuck in the present. Not taking a quarterback in the first round is bold for a team with a 37-year-old as its starter, but the choice to run it back next season with Stafford may be the correct one.
