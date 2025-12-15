Rams Looked to Meet Lofty Expectations in Win Over Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions, five bold predictions were posed for the game. Let's see if the Rams lived up to expectations.

1. Matthew Stafford Takes the Top Off the Lions' Defense

Matthew Stafford enters this game motivated and not from his MVP race or the fact he's playing his old team. Stafford wants this one because he wants to win and the fact that the Lions are without both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch means only one thing...he's going deep.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the return of Tutu Atwell and the rise of Xavier Smith, Stafford has all the tools needed to test the resolve of a beaten-down Detroit secondary. Stafford is brilliant with at least 250 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Result: Stafford was at his best when it counted, overcoming early issues to power the Rams towards 34 points after the first quarter. For the game, Stafford passed for 368 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The interception came off Aidan Hutchinson, reading a screen play as Stafford got the Rams in position to score three rushing touchdowns as well.

2. Byron Young Reminds Everyone What He's About

Byron Young is a man on a mission and with the Lions possessing a diverse passing attack, this type of game is perfect for Young. As a run stopper, expect Young to be close to the action all the time but when the pass rush is called on to come through, do not be surprised when Young is the first man through the door.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Young picks up at least four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack on Sunday.

Result: Young was all over the field and while he only had three tackles, his work speaks for itself. Not everyone can cover Jahmyr Gibbs in open space.

3. Puka Nacua Goes Supernova

Puka Nacua is already a man of fire, and with Davante Adams entering the game as questionable, the Rams may look to Nacua to guide the offense towards the end zone. Nacua is built for a game like this and is historically successful against Detroit.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nacua puts up at least eight catches for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Result: Nacua had nine catches for 181 yards. Not a bad day of work.

4. The Rams' Rushing Attack Cements Their Place

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While eyes remain on the Lions' 1-2 running back punch, it's the Rams that win the day. Both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have been electric as of late and considering the facts coming into the game, I see both men combining for at least 150 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Result: 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Not bad at all.

5. Kam Curl Gets Two...Again

In the boldest of predictions, Kam Curl makes the difference in the defensive secondary. At some point, due to the lust coaches have when Chris Shula presents certain looks paired with certain defensive packages, Jared Goff will go north with the football.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With a player like Jameson Williams, Goff should be tempted to fire the deep ball on more than one occasion, especially since this is Goff's first return to SoFi in which both the Rams and the Lions have competitive squads. Curl is a smart player and I think he'll come away with not one but two interceptions...as he did against the Colts.

Result: While most predictions were at the very least close to what happened, this one was a complete miss. The Rams did not force a single turnover. They did get very close but Jaylen McCollough was unable to haul in a bullet in his hands.

