Questions for the Rams Moving Forward

The Los Angeles Rams lost in Week 16, and that has quickly changed the outlook on their season. They went from the Super Bowl favorites to a wild-card team in the span of a week, and their chances of making it to the big game are grim.

Matthew Stafford was the favorite to win the MVP award this season, but Drake Maye actually led his team to a win to prove that the New England Patriots are legit. Stafford couldn't lead the Rams past the Seattle Seahawks in the most important game of the season. The Rams lost the NFC West and possibly the MVP of the league in one fell swoop. What are some questions for them moving forward?

Burning Questions

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN released an article going over some key takeaways from every game in Week 16. For the Rams, their major observation is that they no longer control their own destiny in the NFC. They will now have a much harder road in the playoffs, and it's going to take a lot for this team to make a deep run.

"The Rams entered the game with a 62% chance to win the NFC West, but those odds dropped to 25% after the OT loss (independent of other games), according to ESPN Analytics. The 10-4 Rams fell to the No. 5 seed in the NFC, and they could drop to No. 6 if the 49ers win Monday night", said Sarah Barshop.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Not only did the San Francisco 49ers beat the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, but they did so in dominant fashion. Brock Purdy threw for five touchdowns, and the 49ers are getting hot at the right time. Unlike the Rams, who have lost two of their last four games, and are slowly seeing their Super Bowl chances dwindle and wither away in front of them.

This team still has all the pieces to compete for a Super Bowl, but they've made the road there so much harder on themselves. Their record is 4-4 this year in one-score games. If they don't blow a team out with their explosive offense, there's no guarantee that the Rams will be able to win. The playoffs are played much closer than regular season games, so can the Rams really go undefeated in that stretch to even make it to a Super Bowl?

On the Road

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Rams had a win probability of 97% in the fourth quarter, and had they won, ESPN Analytics would have given them a 91% chance to win the NFC West. Instead, the Rams no longer control their own destiny in the division race".

The Rams are currently the sixth seed, which means they would have to match up against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in the first round. They've already lost once to the Eagles, and even if they fired their special teams coordinator, the Rams are still ill-equipped to deal with the Eagles.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025 has been a perfect mix of veteran playmaking and young talent, combining for an elite offense and defense for the Rams. There's no guarantee they find that harmony once again next season. This is likely their last chance to compete with Stafford for a Super Bowl, and they blew their best chance at getting a first-round bye.

They may not even make it past the first round! Even if they do, their next game will be on the road against either the 49ers or Seahawks. The Rams have split the divisional series with both of them, and on the road, it's a toss-up whether the Rams will come out victorious or not.

Is This Sustainable?

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Puka Nacua has 573 receiving yards in his past three games. It's the most in a three-game span since Josh Gordon had 649 for the Browns in 2013. With Davante Adams injured, Matthew Stafford relied even more on Nacua, whose 225 receiving yards are the most by a Rams player since Isaac Bruce in 1997".

Puka Nacua has been a force to be reckoned with all season, with him being one of the best contested catchers in the NFL. However, can he keep up the historic pace he's been on for much longer? He's going to attract a lot more attention in the playoffs, and if Davante Adams isn't healthy by then, who in the Rams receiving room is going to step up?

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.