What the Rams Must Prove in Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed their week 8 bye, but now it's time to look at the rest of the season. If they want another week of rest, it'll have to be if they secure the number one seed in the NFC and get their first round bye in the playoffs.
While that's certainly a possibility, the Rams have a long way to go before they can reach that goal. They still have to make it atop the NFC West, much less the entire conference. The road to that begins in week 9, against the New Orleans Saints.
Week 9 Power Rankings
Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and ahead of week 9, he released an updated version of his top ten list. For the Rams, despite being on their bye week, they still made the list with a lot of room to continue to ascend.
"Sean McVay has pushed all the right buttons to keep the Rams in the title chase. The offensive wizard will adapt and adjust his call sheet to overcome any injuries or deficiencies, while playing to the strengths of the unit", said Brooks.
Sean McVay's offensive wizardry was on full display the last time the Rams were on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They ran their offense with a lot of involvement from their tight ends to make up for Puka Nacua not being in the starting lineup.
With one of the deepest tight end rooms in the league, Matthew Stafford didn't have to reinvent the wheel, as his players were schemed open consistently. In the red zone, he looked Davante Adams' way three times, showing how some things can't be schemed around against this Rams team.
"As the defense continues to find its identity under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the Rams are building a championship contender with the flexibility and versatility to go toe-to-toe with any team at home or on the road".
The Rams' defense continues to quietly have one of the best seasons across the NFL, as their pass rush is ferocious and tends to make things difficult on opposing quarterbacks. In week 9, the Rams have to prove that this all hasn't been a fluke by blowing out a Saints team that's below their pay grade.
