Rams Colby Parkinson Speaks on Replacing Tyler Higbee

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the team's victorious effort, many players spoke to the media after the game, giving their takes on the events of the evening while making sure to praise their teammates.

After the game, many members of the organization spoke to the media. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cobie Durant , Jared Verse , Kobie Turner , Davante Adams, and Colby Parkinson were a few of the names that gave their time and shared their thoughts.

Watch Colby Parkinson's Press Conference

Parkinson Stepped Up In a Major Way

Parkinson was called upon to replace an injured Tyler Higbee and he did so in a big way.

According to the Rams PR Team, Parkinson recorded four receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown in the win over Tampa Bay. On top of that, Parkinson has recorded a receiving touchdown in three-consecutive games, marking the longest streak of his career. Parkinson also caught his third touchdown of the season, marking a single-season career-high. This is Parkinson's fifth season as a professional.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) runs with the football near the goal line against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Parkinson has been a beloved teammate over the past two seasons with the organization loving his efforts and his ability to assimulate into the locker room while standing out as his own player, making critical catches in the red zone while using his athleticism to give the Rams a big target who can move upfield.

Recently, McVay was speaking on the fun Davante Adams has been having since joining the organization. In his statement, McVay referenced Adams and Parkinson celebrating their success together, making it clear how good of a teammate Parkinson is.

“I think celebrating other successes," stated McVay. "I think one of the coolest things that he said in his postgame (press conference) after the San Francisco game was the selflessness of this group and the genuine enjoyment. We talk about it all the time. You show me a good team, I'll show you a team that enjoys other successes much as their own. When you watch [Tight End] Colby Parkinson scores last week and Davante gives a little nudge to [Seahawks Cornerback Riq] Woolen in pursuit and how excited…and he's flexing and celebrating with Colby Parkinson."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after catching a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"He's a bright light for our football team. He's one of those guys that you want to work hard to not let him down. He has a swag, a charisma. He's has a style of play that I think is really cool that's rubbed off on our receiver room. But there are multiple examples. Our team is enjoying playing, but most importantly enjoying in playing together and celebrating each other's successes. I think that's on display a lot for Davante. That moment just because it’s one of the more recent ones it’s what stands out to me.”

