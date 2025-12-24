Rams Waiver Wire Target Will Win Fantasy Championships

The Los Angeles Rams couldn't come away with the win in Week 16's clash with the Seattle Seahawks. They got plenty of offense, though, even with Davante Adams sidelined with a hamstring injury. Ultimately, they fell just short, 38-37, in overtime, with the Seahawks getting the two-point conversion for the win.



With the loss, LA dropped out of the No. 1 seed in both the conference and the NFC West. It's not out of the race for the division crown or the first-round bye yet, though. The Rams still have plenty to play for in the last two games of the season, much to the delight of their fantasy football managers. It's still not too late to buy into this offense, either.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) dives for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Blake Corum could be a league winner



The Los Angeles Rams have been a fantasy football factory all season. Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams have carried their rosters to playoff berths and postseason wins across the globe. Even with Davante Adams out for the Week 16 semifinals, LA produced plenty of stellar performances against the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford had 457 passing yards, three touchdowns, and 30.9 fantasy points. Nacua went for 12 catches, 225 yards, and two scores, leading to a monstrous 46.5 full-PPR points. Williams tallied 85 total yards and three receptions. They weren't the only ones who got going for the Rams, though. Blake Corum continued his ascension down the stretch of the season. Coming into the semifinals, he had averaged over 17.7 points in his last three games.

Blake Corum's 4-game streak with a rushing TD is currently tied for the longest active streak in the NFL. https://t.co/FCV79MkNsv — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 22, 2025

Against the Seahawks, he notched 61 total yards, along with one reception and a touchdown. Now, he has a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons for the championship. ESPN's Eric Karabell thinks it's wise to buy in on the Rams' RB2 now: "Corum keeps appearing in this space because he keeps providing solid fantasy numbers. He now boasts four consecutive games with double-digit fantasy points. He has averaged double-digit rushing attempts over that span and he scored a rushing touchdown in each game. He goes for five valuable outings in a row this week against the Falcons."

LA has steadily increased his usage in the second half of the campaign, in an effort to keep Kyren Williams fresh for a potentially extended postseason run. Corum has taken full advantage of his increased opportunities.

With the Rams seeking to bounce back from their deflating loss to the Seahawks, they might just go nuclear on the Falcons, clearing the way for Corum to rack up numbers in garbage time.

