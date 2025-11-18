Rams’ Week 11 Statement Win Just Changed Their Entire Season
The Los Angeles Rams picked up their biggest win of the 2025 NFL season. In Week 11, the Rams defeated the NFC West leading and rival, the Seattle Seahawks. It was a game where the Rams did not have their best offense showing.
But what makes this team so hard to beat is the defense. The Rams' defense played a great game and won the game for the Rams. The Rams' defense got four turnovers on the day, and it was getting pressure on the quarterback.
With the win, the Rams have now moved into first place in the division and are looking to improve and keep that position for the rest of the regular season. The Rams are now the team to beat in the NFC West, and a lot of people around the league have them as the team to beat in the NFC and the whole league. Even without their best performance on offense, the Rams found a way to win this big-time game. And at this point in the season, you take any win you can get.
The Rams are a team no one wants to see right now. They are going to get better moving forward, and now the Rams will have an eye on the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Right now, they are the No.2 seed behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Still a long way to go, but the Rams are playing the best football on both sides of the ball.
Rams ranking following their Massive Week 11 Win
NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks had the Rams ranked at No.3 in his latest NFL power rankings.
In taking down a divisional rival on Sunday, the Rams showcased their defensive prowess. Their pass rush and coverage completely disrupted the timing and rhythm of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who entered the game playing at an MVP level.
The Rams’ defensive versatility, combined with a ball-control offense that can lean into the running game when it matters, gives them a chance to knock off any opponent at home or on the road. Moreover, the team’s overall balance and diversity give the Rams the opportunity to excel as a chameleon, capable of winning in any environment.
The Rams still want to prove that they are the best team in the NFL, and they will do that for the rest of the season. This team is great, and they are looking to do great things this season.
