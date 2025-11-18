Ram Digest

Rams’ Week 11 Statement Win Just Changed Their Entire Season

The Los Angeles Rams picked up their biggest win of the season in Week 11. They are now in first place in the NFC West and looking to hold that spot for the rest of the season.

Michael Canelo

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams picked up their biggest win of the 2025 NFL season. In Week 11, the Rams defeated the NFC West leading and rival, the Seattle Seahawks. It was a game where the Rams did not have their best offense showing.

But what makes this team so hard to beat is the defense. The Rams' defense played a great game and won the game for the Rams. The Rams' defense got four turnovers on the day, and it was getting pressure on the quarterback.

With the win, the Rams have now moved into first place in the division and are looking to improve and keep that position for the rest of the regular season. The Rams are now the team to beat in the NFC West, and a lot of people around the league have them as the team to beat in the NFC and the whole league. Even without their best performance on offense, the Rams found a way to win this big-time game. And at this point in the season, you take any win you can get.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) knocks the ball away from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) for an incompletion during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams are a team no one wants to see right now. They are going to get better moving forward, and now the Rams will have an eye on the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Right now, they are the No.2 seed behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Still a long way to go, but the Rams are playing the best football on both sides of the ball.

Rams ranking following their Massive Week 11 Win

NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks had the Rams ranked at No.3 in his latest NFL power rankings.

In taking down a divisional rival on Sunday, the Rams showcased their defensive prowess. Their pass rush and coverage completely disrupted the timing and rhythm of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who entered the game playing at an MVP level.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rams’ defensive versatility, combined with a ball-control offense that can lean into the running game when it matters, gives them a chance to knock off any opponent at home or on the road. Moreover, the team’s overall balance and diversity give the Rams the opportunity to excel as a chameleon, capable of winning in any environment.

The Rams still want to prove that they are the best team in the NFL, and they will do that for the rest of the season. This team is great, and they are looking to do great things this season.

Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.