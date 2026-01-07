How the Rams Can Capitalize on Their Draft-Day Gamble

The Los Angeles Rams should be focused on their playoff matchup against the Carolina Panthers. It's always been Super Bowl or bust with this team, and in a year where the NFL is wide open, they have to capitalize on it.

However, for us fans, it's never too late to look ahead. The Rams have two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons last draft cycle. Now that the regular season is over, the picks are locked in place. Which prospects should the Rams' scouting crew be looking at?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Trevor Sikkema writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released his post-Week 18 mock draft. With two picks to choose from, Sikkema predicts they spend both on defense as they're predicted to select Mansoor Delane and Caleb Banks , a cornerback and defensive tackle, respectively.

"Delane was the top cover corner in the SEC this season, earning an 89.1 PFF coverage grade. Fast, fluid and adequately sized at 6-foot, 190 pounds, he has the versatility to play inside or outside at the next level, though his best work comes on the perimeter. With flexibility afforded by the extra first-round pick from Atlanta, the Rams can afford to let the board come to them and select the best player available", said Sikkema.

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Delane is one of the most explosive players in his class, with lightning-fast footwork and recovery speed essential for a defensive back. He'd give the Rams what they're looking for in a star on the boundary, but he can be moved all over the secondary and still make an impact.

"Banks missed most of the 2025 season with a foot injury, but his 2024 tape was strong enough that it was surprising he didn’t enter last year’s draft class. He’s a massive interior defender at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds with long arms, yet he pairs that size with an explosive first step. That combination allows him to function as a true one-gap penetrator, evidenced by his 11.6% pass-rush win rate".

Jul 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida State Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Banks took a gamble by using his final year of college eligibility, and it resulted in his draft stock falling due to injury. The Rams would benefit from this though, as Banks' size and pass-rush moves make him elite at run-stopping.

One of the Rams' biggest defensive problems is that they struggle to stop the run when it matters most. Banks can plug up any rushing lanes and break down the center of the offensive line, which makes it easier for the Rams to get pressure and tackles for loss.

