What the Rams Must Steer Clear Of This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams head into the combine with plenty to think about. They have two first-round picks thanks to their trade with the Atlanta Falcons last year, and will have two opportunities to inject young talent into their roster.

I think the best thing Sean McVay and Les Snead can do for their team is get a star in their secondary through the draft. I wouldn't mind them taking an offensive lineman either, as depth on that unit became an issue late in the season. What's one position they should steer clear of in the first round?

Avoiding a Mistake

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jared Dublin writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article on the top landing spots for quarterback prospect Ty Simpson. The Rams are a team that needs a quarterback soon, and he suggests that taking Simpson in the first round would be a good idea.

"The Rams' quarterback situation is handled for at least one more year after Matthew Stafford announced that he will return in 2026. But there remains a question about who will be the quarterback once Stafford decides to hang up his spikes", said Dublin.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Rams have at least one more season with Matthew Stafford as their signal caller, but after that, there's no guarantee he'll want to continue playing. There's always the possibility of him getting hurt as well, which is why I understand the Rams' rationale for drafting Simpson.

"L.A. has the benefit of allowing a quarterback to sit behind Stafford for at least a year, and Simpson seems like a quarterback who could use some seasoning, so he could be a fit. The Rams have needs on defense, especially in the secondary, but with two first-round picks in this year's draft, they could devote one to finding the quarterback of the future".

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, I just don't think it should be the Rams to take that chance on him. Even with two first-round picks, it'd be more beneficial for them now and in the future if they were to spend both of them on defense or another supporting role in the offense.

Instead of spending a premium pick on a quarterback, I'd prefer to see them acquire one in free agency. The Indianapolis Colts just announced they're open to trading Anthony Richardson, and his trade value is at an all-time low. He'd also benefit from a year under Stafford and McVay, and is much more athletically gifted than Simpson is.

