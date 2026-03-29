What a Rams-Myles Garrett Trade Would Mean For the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Cleveland Browns made a suspicious restructure of defensive end Myles Garrett's contract that would allow the Browns to move him if they wanted. While that situation continues to unfold, should it reach a point that Garrett is to be dealt, the Los Angeles Rams are believed to be a team interested in the record-setting defender.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr put forth his thoughts on why the Rams are a possible trade destination.

"The Rams are another team that could be impacted by the ability to trade future capital, given the coming end of the Matt Stafford era," stated Orr. "The Rams are in a divisional arms race alongside the Seahawks and 49ers and their post-Stafford draft capital could be a curiosity to the Browns as a potential undervalued asset (Sean McVay will never be bad enough with Stafford to qualify for a top-10 quarterback and shows no interest in starting over with one anyway, leaving him dependent in the post-Stafford era on an increasingly less appetizing group of veteran reclamation projects)."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talk between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Rams traded their own first-round pick to the Chiefs, but they still have a 2026 pick from the Falcons situated at No. 13. The Rams were so painfully close to a second Super Bowl under McVay last season and seem to be a team on the edge of massive sea change, both in terms of Stafford and the age of his surrounding skill-position players, and the looming potential combustibility of the Puka Nacua era."

If this move were to occur, especially given the Rams were making a bold interest in A.J. Brown earlier this offseason, this means two things.

1. McVay Agrees With Orr and Is On His Way Out

Everything Orr said is correct. The Rams are in position currently to stay competetive after Stafford retires but if Stafford retires and something happens were the team does not have Puka Nacua, they are screwed. A move for Garrett implies that the Rams are going to push the bill down the road to stack their roster for these next two years to go after a Super Bowl and after, it will be someone else's bill to pay.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When this happened last time, the Rams moved for Von Miller. That move and others would cost the Rams in 2022 and that year messed with McVay so much, he almost quit. He does not want to do that again, especially with a looming television gig looming and his increasing non-football responcibilities. If McVay is ready to walk away, this is the move you make to go out with a bang.

2. The Rams Already Have a Replacement In-House and Are Ready to Stick By Him

The Rams are not foolish. They know that a price would have to be paid and this won't be an issue. All it takes to reset the books is one season and the expected departures after the Matthew Stafford era closes will pay for it. The Rams will reset and they already have their successor in-house.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unless Kevin O'Connell suddenly becomes unemployed and even so, it's my belief that Nate Scheelhaase, Chris Shula, and Kliff Kingsbury all have an equal shot at the job. Depending on a variety of factors, including timing and other oppertunties, those three are qualified and bring three unique, distinct advantages to the role.

Take one year on the chin before ushering in a new era of successful football with the foundation of success already in place.