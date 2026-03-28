3 Most Underrated Players on Rams Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defense is locked and loaded for 2026, but with a star-studded roster, it's often the unsung heros who make the difference. These three players could be the next man to make his mark.

Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes was a massive surprise last season and while the Rams had high hopes for the former first round pick, Forbes blew past expectations. While he did struggle at times, when allowed to play his game and when matched up against players who were physical mismatches, Forbes shined, including multiple stellar performances against NFC Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the Rams are set to move forward with Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie , Forbes could play a pivital role in the team's success. We will have to see Forbes' usage but considering the moves made to strengthen their overall operation, Forbes is set for another big year, especially as he could be a free agent after the season.

Josaiah Stewart

Stewart doesn't get enough credit for the job he did last season. Despite a setback early in his career, Stewart put together an impressive campaign where his speed and aggressiveness were on full display. What was most delightful for the Rams is that Stewart proves he can drop into coverage as well, giving the Rams' the ability to keep Byron Young on the outside while Stewart operated in the Michael Hoecht role.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is strip sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Expect Stewart's usage to improve in 2026. It's my opinion that Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will want to bring five pass rushers more times than not. I expect Shula to stack the line of scrimmage with defenders, randomly blitzing and dropping defenders into coverage. Stewart's ability to do both should increase his oppertunties and I would be surprised if Stewart doesn't have at least four sacks this season.

Tank McCollough

McCollough is one of the most underrated players in the NFL and he finally has the tools around him to play at his best. McCollough is not meant to play on the back foot, he's built to attack but he had to shelve his aggressive nature for the needs of the team last season.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Watson and McDuffie able to shut down players in one on one situations, that gives Shula more incentive to blitz, giving McCollough the ability to cause havoc. When the Rams' blitz, it sets up their fake blitzes and anytime a quarterback has to deal with anticipating pressure, they are succeptable to fall into a trap. McCollough is good enough to set the trap, induce the mistake, and capatalize on the oppertunity.