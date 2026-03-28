3 Most Underrated Players on Rams Defense
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defense is locked and loaded for 2026, but with a star-studded roster, it's often the unsung heros who make the difference. These three players could be the next man to make his mark.
Emmanuel Forbes
Forbes was a massive surprise last season and while the Rams had high hopes for the former first round pick, Forbes blew past expectations. While he did struggle at times, when allowed to play his game and when matched up against players who were physical mismatches, Forbes shined, including multiple stellar performances against NFC Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
While the Rams are set to move forward with Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie, Forbes could play a pivital role in the team's success. We will have to see Forbes' usage but considering the moves made to strengthen their overall operation, Forbes is set for another big year, especially as he could be a free agent after the season.
Josaiah Stewart
Stewart doesn't get enough credit for the job he did last season. Despite a setback early in his career, Stewart put together an impressive campaign where his speed and aggressiveness were on full display. What was most delightful for the Rams is that Stewart proves he can drop into coverage as well, giving the Rams' the ability to keep Byron Young on the outside while Stewart operated in the Michael Hoecht role.
Expect Stewart's usage to improve in 2026. It's my opinion that Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will want to bring five pass rushers more times than not. I expect Shula to stack the line of scrimmage with defenders, randomly blitzing and dropping defenders into coverage. Stewart's ability to do both should increase his oppertunties and I would be surprised if Stewart doesn't have at least four sacks this season.
Tank McCollough
McCollough is one of the most underrated players in the NFL and he finally has the tools around him to play at his best. McCollough is not meant to play on the back foot, he's built to attack but he had to shelve his aggressive nature for the needs of the team last season.
With Watson and McDuffie able to shut down players in one on one situations, that gives Shula more incentive to blitz, giving McCollough the ability to cause havoc. When the Rams' blitz, it sets up their fake blitzes and anytime a quarterback has to deal with anticipating pressure, they are succeptable to fall into a trap. McCollough is good enough to set the trap, induce the mistake, and capatalize on the oppertunity.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.