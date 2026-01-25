What Rams' Path to Victory Over Seahawks Looks Like

The stats have gone around detailing how the Los Angeles Rams' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game is a true clash of the titans.

LA and Seattle have already played twice this season, but the tape and box scores won't suggest a clear favorite for the third installment of the trilogy in any way.

The Rams and the Seahawks split their first two games this year. On top of that, combining the stats from both legs of the season series separates the two teams by a single point, 59-57, and a single yard, 830-829, both in favor of LA. Los Angeles will have to build on that infinitesimal margin in the Conference Championship if it wants to earn another Super Bowl berth.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

What a Rams NFCCG win has to look like

On top of the first two games being tightly contested between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, they couldn't have played out more differently. That makes it difficult to predict what will happen in the third round.

The first time, LA edged out Seattle, 21-19, in a slugfest that featured five combined turnovers. In the second leg, the 'Hawks completed a 16-point fourth-quarter comeback to pull off a 38-37 overtime win with three straight two-point conversions.

One would think that a defensive battle would favor Seattle while a shootout would play into LA's preference, but that wasn't the case in the regular season. Still, the Seahawks and Head Coach Mike Macdonald are probably looking to turn Sunday's contest into a mud wrestle, and Sean McVay and the Rams would feel much more comfortable in a firefight.

In their all-time history against each other, the #Seahawks are 29-28 against the #Rams.



Seattle has scored 1,223 in those games. LA has scored 1,222. pic.twitter.com/DiBFO7TYMN — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 20, 2026

For LA to upend Seattle's momentum, it'll have to accomplish a few things specifically. For one, the defense will have to make Sam Darnold uncomfortable. The Seahawks quarterback tossed four interceptions in the first matchup, and Seattle still had a chance to win the game on a walk-off 61-yard field goal.

The Rams picked him off twice in the December rematch, and it wasn't enough to sweep the season series. FanDuel has Darnold at -146 to throw an interception in the Conference Championship. LA will likely have to force multiple turnovers from Seattle if it wants to advance.

To do so, they'll have to slow down the Seahawks' ground game. Kenneth Walker III has been on a heater. In his last four outings, dating back to Seattle's overtime win over LA, he's averaged 91 rushing yards per contest.

If the Rams can shut him down, the Seahawks will have to entrust their offense to Darnold, who's playing through an oblique injury. FanDuel has Walker listed at -140 to score an anytime touchdown.

Player props refresh periodically and are subject to change.

