Why Rams-Seahawks Conference Championship is a True Toss-Up

The Los Angeles Rams' duel with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL season will officially end as a trilogy. Up to this point, the two teams couldn't have appeared more evenly matched. The 'Hawks edged out the Rams in regular-season record by two wins. It was enough to earn Seattle the NFC West crown and the first-round bye in the playoffs.



Regardless, many expected the conference to play out this way, with the Rams and Seahawks going head-to-head with a Super Bowl trip on the line. It was only a matter of when. The league was blessed to have this fateful final rivalry bout occur in the NFC Championship. Many have called this the de facto Super Bowl, as whoever emerges victorious is likely to be a comfortable favorite over the AFC representative for the Lombardi Trophy.



Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have been hotter



This is a difficult one to try to predict. The season series was split evenly between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, and the two games couldn't have played out more differently. The first was a 21-19 victory for LA in an absolute slugfest, one that featured four interceptions from Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and a missed 50-yard field goal for the win from Jason Myers.



The second turned out to be an overtime thriller of a shootout, with Seattle emerging on top this time, 38-37, bolstered by a punt-return touchdown from Rasheed Shahid and a controversial ruling on a two-point conversion that allowed them to tie Los Angeles in regulation. Since that loss, the Rams have appeared rattled, even in their wins. That slight edge in momentum could be enough for the Seahawks. NFL.com's Dan Parr believes so, picking Seattle to take the NFC Championship in a 20-16 affair:



In their all-time history against each other, the #Seahawks are 29-28 against the #Rams.



Seattle has scored 1,223 in those games. LA has scored 1,222. pic.twitter.com/DiBFO7TYMN — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 20, 2026

"Winning on the road in the postseason is not easy — I get it — but the Rams have made it look so hard over the last couple weeks. They were trailing late in the fourth quarter to a sub-.500 Panthers squad in the Wild Card Round. Then the league's top scoring offense needed overtime to reach 20 points against a less-than-stellar Chicago defense that didn't have a single takeaway in the game."



"Of course, there is the Sam Darnold factor to consider. Did he truly leave his nightmares against the Rams behind when he led Seattle to an epic comeback over L.A. in Week 16? Or might his oblique injury — and the Rams' formidable front line — catch up to him on Sunday? I'm not overlooking his past... Fortunately for the Seahawks, Kenneth Walker III is on a heater right now, gaining at least 133 yards from scrimmage in three of the past four games... Ultimately, I'm putting my trust in Macdonald's healthy and unrelenting defense to send the team to Santa Clara."

To see if the Rams can derail the Seahawks' momentum, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.