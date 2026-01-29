What the Rams Learned From Demoralizing Championship Loss

For the Los Angeles Rams, 2025 was always going to be Super Bowl or bust. They signed Davante Adams in the offseason for the sole purpose of competing for a Super Bowl this season after coming yards short of knocking out the eventual Super Bowl champions in the 2024 playoffs.

Once again, the Rams come up short, and they head into 2026 with plenty of question marks for their future. Matthew Stafford , who will likely win the MVP award based on his stellar play in the regular season, may not even come back to be their quarterback next season. What's the biggest takeaway the Rams can head into the offseason with after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks ?

Biggest Takeaways

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If there has been one constant to the six losses the Rams received this season, it's poor special teams play. Xavier Smith's muffed punt return cost the Rams that game. Stafford played near flawlessly, and Puka Nacua had over 160 receiving yards and a touchdown. Their offense did its job, but if there's another takeaway from this game, it's that their defense can't run it back and expect to win a Super Bowl.

The Rams took a gamble on draft day and passed up on their chance to select a cornerback to have two-first round picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft . I have to wonder if that would've been the difference between a loss and a win in this game. Jaxon Smith-Njigba created separation effortlessly against the Rams' defenders, and if they had just taken a defensive back, could they have been representing the NFC in the Super Bowl?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, another takeaway for the Rams is that they may have missed their chance to compete for a Super Bowl with their current corps. There's no guarantee Stafford will return next season, and even if he does, he was able to avoid any serious injuries and play at an MVP level in a year where the NFL was wide open.

That won't happen again, and if the Seahawks end up winning the Super Bowl, it'll make their divisional games even harder against a team that's on the same level as the Rams. The San Francisco 49ers dealt with so many injuries this season, and they still split the divisional series with the Rams. The Arizona Cardinals may not be as bad as they were this season. The point is that everything will be harder next season, and the Rams may not be able to handle it.

