What the Rams Can Learn From SB 60 Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams had a golden opportunity to win a Super Bowl this season, but fell short due to their own mistakes. They now have to face the upcoming offseason with more questions than they have answers.

Matthew Stafford played the best season of his career, and it still wasn't enough to overcome the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game . Their divisional rivals will now face the New England Patriots for a chance to avenge the results of Super Bowl 49. What can the Rams learn from this season's Super Bowl matchup and apply it for future seasons?

Biggest Takeaway

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The biggest thing the Rams can take away from either team is that offenses trump defenses, no matter how skilled they may be. The Patriots had to face two of the best defenses in the NFL on their way to Super Bowl 60 in the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos, and they won those games because their offense was able to hang in there and make big plays.

The Seahawks dismantled the Rams' defense, with Sam Darnold overcoming all of his previous failures against them and playing the best game of his career. Their secondary couldn't stop him from throwing the ball, and they didn't force a single turnover. They sacked Darnold three times and a tackle for loss, but it didn't matter when Jaxon Smith-Njigba was averaging 15 yards a reception.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The most important decision for the Rams this offseason won't even be in their control. Stafford's potential retirement puts this team in an awkward place where their offseason doesn't officially begin until he makes that decision. However, if he does decide to run it back, the Rams must buy into their offense and use their money in free agency to shore up their offensive line and receiver room.

They should use their first rounders in the 2026 NFL Draft to address their defense, and use their cap space to invest in a punt returner with assured hands and a backup offensive lineman. The Seahawks recognized the importance of an elite special teams player, which is why they acquired Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Shaheed had one reception for 51 yards, which gave Darnold confidence early, which carried on for the rest of the game. He's a perfect example of the type of player the Rams need to look out for in free agency.

