What’s Fueling the Rams’ Rise, And Whether It Can Last
In an NFL season without any runaway favorites, the Los Angeles Rams have established themselves as one of the most lethal threats in the league. They only further proved how dominant they can be by getting the best of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, taking down one of the few other teams in the upper echelon.
That win moved them to 8-2 on the season, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the one-seed in the NFC. However, due to their narrow head-to-head loss to the reigning champions in Week 3, LA is currently conceding the first-round bye. The Rams have more to worry about than just winning the conference, too.
Even with the win over Seattle, the Seahawks are just a game back in the division, with another head-to-head matchup in mid-December. LA must ensure that it keeps pace until then, and the Rams will have to beat the 'Hawks again to ensure that they claim the division. It all starts with another high-profile clash in Week 12.
Can Rams keep rolling against Bucs?
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a great start, but their work is far from finished in the 2025 NFL season. This team came into the year with hopes of notching another Super Bowl with quarterback Matthew Stafford, and it appears they have the roster to do it.
However, they still have a long road ahead of them, especially if they want to win the NFC West and possibly even climb to the top of the conference and earn a first-round bye. The good news is that the Rams have already gotten through the tougher part of their schedule.
According to ESPN, the Rams have played the seventh-toughest slate in the NFL so far, while their remaining opponents rank just 16th, with matchups with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals — twice — still ahead of them.
Not every remaining game is a "gimme," though. As mentioned earlier, they still have a rematch with the Seattle Seahawks on the docket. In Week 12, they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have struggled as of late, but they're getting healthier, and Baker Mayfield should never be counted out. The Rams are significantly favored in this game, laying 6.5 points on the spread and listed at -330 on the moneyline. FanDuel is expecting some offensive fireworks, too, setting the over/under at 49.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Get all of the Rams' odds in each game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.