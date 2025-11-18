2 Concerning Fantasy Stats from Rams' Narrow Win Over Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams did it. They've clawed their way to the top of the NFC West division, besting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 to leapfrog them in the standings. However, they're still far from clear of the fray, as the 'Hawks are just behind them at 7-3 while the San Francisco 49ers are 7-4.
The head-to-head clash between LA and Seattle lived up to all of the hype, as the game came down to a 61-yard field goal from Jason Myers. The Seahawks kicker had the distance, but his boot went wide right, sealing the victory for the Rams.
This was by no means an offensive showcase like many were expecting. Instead, both defenses proved why they're regarded as two of the top units in football this season. Was this simply an outlier from the Rams' offense, or did this contest show some serious concerns they'll have to address?
Rams' offense hit a wall
1. 2-for-11 on third-down conversions
The Seattle Seahawks' defense did all it could to try to lead its team to victory. They nearly got the job done, too, despite Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions. They overall did a fantastic job against the Los Angeles Rams' offense, but especially on third downs.
LA jumped out to an early 14-3 lead in this game, aided by Darnold's first pick of the afternoon. After that, though, the Rams struggled to pile on points or even sustain drives to maintain their advantage. It wasn't until Darnold threw another interception at his own 27-yard line that LA was able to capitalize and find the end zone again. Had the Seahawks' quarterback played a clean game, or even thrown just two picks instead of four, there would have been a completely different conversation about this contest.
2. 13 pressures
Matthew Stafford has firmly entrenched himself in the MVP race this season, leading the Rams to an impressive 8-2 mark through the first 11 weeks of the campaign. While the quarterback is playing some truly elite football, credit is also due to his supporting cast and his vastly improved offensive line.
That O-line didn't hold up against the Seahawks, though. While he didn't take any sacks and was only pressured 13 times, Stafford was under duress on over 46 percent of his dropbacks versus Seattle. As great as he's been this year, the Rams can't expect him to be able to move the chains consistently in that kind of situation. Overall, Stafford and the other Rams' stars should be safe fantasy plays against practically anyone but the 'Hawks, but an elite pass rush might be able to slow down LA's attack in the same way.
Get all of our most pertinent fantasy stats in each Rams game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.